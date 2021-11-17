Mercedes' right of review challenge on Max Verstappen non-penalty to be heard ahead of Qatar GP

Mercedes' request for the decision over the Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton controversy in the Sao Paulo GP to be reviewed will be heard on Thursday in Qatar.

F1's world champions lodged the request on Tuesday, just hours after new footage was released of Verstappen's on-board during the Turn Four incident on lap 48 of Sunday's race.

Verstappen and Hamilton both ran off track in the incident, with the Red Bull braking late and holding the inside line as he defended the race lead from his Mercedes rival.

Race Control 'noted' the incident at the time but ruled that no full stewards' investigation was required.

But having challenged that initial ruling, Mercedes must now show stewards that "a significant and relevant new element" of evidence in the case has been discovered which was "unavailable to the parties seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned".

FIA race director Michael Masi confirmed after the race that they did not have access to the forward-facing camera in Verstappen's car at the time. If that is the central piece of 'new' evidence that Mercedes provide, then the stewards must agree that it is both "significant" and "relevant" before they consider re-opening the case.

Mercedes can call up to three witnesses to the hearing, which will be held by video conference.

The case will be heard at 2pm UK time on Thursday on the opening day of the inaugural Qatar GP weekend.

More to follow...