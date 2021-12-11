Oscar Piastri clinches Formula 2 championship in Abu Dhabi | Why no F1 chance for 2022?

Oscar Piastri has been crowned Formula 2's 2021 champion with two races to spare in Abu Dhabi.

After a string of impressive results, Piastri, 20, went into Saturday's Sprint Race 1 only needing to finish fifth - but he sealed his title with a podium ahead of his title rival and team-mate Robert Shwartzman in fourth.

Jehan Daruvala won the race with Felipe Drugovich second.

Pretty clear that Oscar will be a full time F1 driver sooner than later, to add to the great young talent we already have going forward. https://t.co/G9XDnjaRwN — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) December 11, 2021

By winning the title, Piastri has followed in the footsteps of illustrious company such as George Russell and Charles Leclerc and like those graduates has enjoyed a dominant junior career.

This is Piastri's third championship in three years.

However, while highly rated and a part of an F1 junior academy in Alpine - the Australian will not be on the F1 grid in 2022.

Previous GP2/F2 champions Year Driver Made it to F1? 2005 (GP2) Nico Rosberg Yes 2006 (GP2) Lewis Hamilton Yes 2007 (GP2) Timo Glock Yes 2008 (GP2) Giorgio Pantano Yes 2009 (GP2) Nico Hulkenberg Yes 2010 (GP2) Pastor Maldonado Yes 2011 (GP2) Romain Grosjean Yes 2012 (GP2) Davide Valsecchi No 2013 (GP2) Fabio Leimer No 2014 (GP2) Jolyon Palmer Yes 2015 (GP2) Stoffel Vandoorne Yes 2016 (GP2) Pierre Gasly Yes 2017 (F2) Charles Leclerc Yes 2018 (F2) George Russell Yes 2019 (F2) Nyck De Vries No 2020 (F2) Mick Schumacher Yes

He was considered for the Alfa Romeo seat, the last to be filled, although ultimately overlooked in favour of fellow Alpine junior and current F2 driver Guanyu Zhou.

Alfa Romeo admitted that the financial backing from Zhou, who will be the first Chinese F1 driver, was "a pillar of the decision".

Not permitted to compete in the feeder F2 series again after becoming the champion, Piastri will instead spend 2022 concentrating on being Alpine's official F1 reserve driver, behind Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon.