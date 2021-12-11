F1 News

News

Oscar Piastri clinches Formula 2 championship in Abu Dhabi | Why no F1 chance for 2022?

Oscar Piastri wins third junior championship in three years by clinching F2 title with two races to spare in Abu Dhabi; Piastri, 20, has impressed this year, but unlike several previous champions will not make step up to F1 in following season

Last Updated: 11/12/21 9:59am

Oscar Piastri has been crowned Formula 2's 2021 champion with two races to spare in Abu Dhabi.

After a string of impressive results, Piastri, 20, went into Saturday's Sprint Race 1 only needing to finish fifth - but he sealed his title with a podium ahead of his title rival and team-mate Robert Shwartzman in fourth.

Jehan Daruvala won the race with Felipe Drugovich second.

By winning the title, Piastri has followed in the footsteps of illustrious company such as George Russell and Charles Leclerc and like those graduates has enjoyed a dominant junior career.

This is Piastri's third championship in three years.

However, while highly rated and a part of an F1 junior academy in Alpine - the Australian will not be on the F1 grid in 2022.

Previous GP2/F2 champions

Year Driver Made it to F1?
2005 (GP2) Nico Rosberg Yes
2006 (GP2) Lewis Hamilton Yes
2007 (GP2) Timo Glock Yes
2008 (GP2) Giorgio Pantano Yes
2009 (GP2) Nico Hulkenberg Yes
2010 (GP2) Pastor Maldonado Yes
2011 (GP2) Romain Grosjean Yes
2012 (GP2) Davide Valsecchi No
2013 (GP2) Fabio Leimer No
2014 (GP2) Jolyon Palmer Yes
2015 (GP2) Stoffel Vandoorne Yes
2016 (GP2) Pierre Gasly Yes
2017 (F2) Charles Leclerc Yes
2018 (F2) George Russell Yes
2019 (F2) Nyck De Vries No
2020 (F2) Mick Schumacher Yes

He was considered for the Alfa Romeo seat, the last to be filled, although ultimately overlooked in favour of fellow Alpine junior and current F2 driver Guanyu Zhou.

Also See:

Alfa Romeo admitted that the financial backing from Zhou, who will be the first Chinese F1 driver, was "a pillar of the decision".

Not permitted to compete in the feeder F2 series again after becoming the champion, Piastri will instead spend 2022 concentrating on being Alpine's official F1 reserve driver, behind Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon.

Trending

©2021 Sky UK