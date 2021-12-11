Abu Dhabi GP: Max Verstappen hailed for one of 'best laps of the year' as he takes pole advantage vs Lewis Hamilton

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner hailed Max Verstappen after the Dutchman sealed a potentially crucial pole for Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Decider in the Desert.

Sky F1's Nico Rosberg, the 2016 world champion, meanwhile said "I think we're seeing greatness" after witnessing Verstappen's pole-winning lap.

With Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton level on points heading into the championship decider, both men knew how crucial qualifying could prove to be in determining who emerges victorious from this epic season.

Hamilton had been looking formidable in the UAE, but Verstappen, with the help of team-mate Sergio Perez's tow, would produce the goods under the most severe pressure in Q3 to go over three tenths of a second clear of his title rival.

That left Horner in awe as he told Sky Sports F1: "We discussed the slipstream this morning. We lowered the downforce, it was the only way of matching these guys on the straights.

Verstappen gets the tow from team-mate Sergio Perez through the straights before the Mexican pulls aside before the final sector in Qualifying

"After Q1, I thought those kind of times Lewis was knocking in, we can't do that. Q2 came more towards us.

"Both runs in Q3 were exceptional and of course that tow, Sergio working with his team-mate to give him that tow down the two straights was absolutely perfect teamwork today.

"That's one of Max's best laps of the year."

One man who knows what it's like to face Hamilton in a winner-takes-all contest is Nico Rosberg, who pipped his Mercedes team-mate to the title in 2016.

Ride onboard with Verstappen as the Red Bull driver takes pole position for the championship-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The German was full of admiration for Verstappen after his magnificent pole lap.

"This guy just delivered something magical. That's it. It just comes down to that," he said.

Verstappen will start the race on the soft tyres after locking his brakes and damaging one of his medium tyres in Q2.

Rosberg believes that could be beneficial to Hamilton's chances of winning a record eighth world title, stating: "As Max said, the interesting thing is he didn't want to be on the soft for tomorrow. That's what keeps it full of suspense for tomorrow.

Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok compares Verstappen and Hamilton's fastest laps in qualifying

"The race is on. Having Lewis behind on a tyre that's better over a certain stint is not the thing you want to have when you're fighting for a championship.

"The pressure on Verstappen in the race in the first stint tomorrow, it's going to be good."

Horner isn't too concerned though, arguing: "We're not overly upset starting on the softs.

"The medium is a bit more robust but the degradation in the race is going to be very interesting to see how that plays out. Track position is crucial."

Red Bull boss Christian Horner says he was surprised to come out on top in the battle for pole position

Verstappen, meanwhile, is pleased to have claimed his 10th pole position of the season, but knows there is much work to be done before he can celebrate a maiden world title.

"This is of course what we wanted but never easy with their form from the last few races," the 24-year-old commented.

"Now I'm just looking forward to tomorrow because that's the most important.

Verstappen says pole position is always important, but especially at such a crucial stage in the championship battle

"I felt good on both tyres. Naturally now in the evening it's a bit cooler so it should be a bit easier for the soft tyres, but we'll see tomorrow.

"It's very important to have a good start and from there onwards we just try to do our race to the very best, then we'll see where we end up."

Hamilton was magnanimous after finishing a distant second and paid credit to his title rival: "Max did a great lap today.

Hamilton says he wasn't surprised by Verstappen's pace in qualifying, but is hopeful that their tyre strategy will pay off in the race

"We just couldn't compete with that time at the end there. It was looking really strong through practice.

"That was a fantastic lap from him. We're in a good position with our tyres for tomorrow and I hope we can have a good race."

