Max Verstappen confirmed as F1 champion after Mercedes protests rejected at Abu Dhabi GP

Formula 1 stewards have rejected both of Mercedes' protests over the dramatic late stages of the Abu Dhabi GP, confirming Max Verstappen as the race winner and 2021 world champion ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes still have the right to appeal the verdicts, which were released long after an extraordinary and controversial race finale, although for now Verstappen can celebrate his maiden F1 title.

"It's disappointing we had to go through that," Red Bull boss Christian Horner told Sky Sports News late on Sunday night.

"It's been an amazing year, I'm proud of Max and the whole team. He's the world champion and the deserving world champion."

