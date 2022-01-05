Otmar Szafnauer: Aston Martin Formula One CEO and team principal departs

Aston Martin CEO and Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer has departed with immediate effect

Aston Martin have announced the departure of team boss Otmar Szafnauer.

Szafnauer, who originally joined what was then known as Force India in 2009, became team boss after the Silverstone-based outfit was taken over by a consortium led by Lawrence Stroll in 2018.

Aston Martin say Szafnauer's position "will be managed within the leadership team until a replacement is appointed."

Aston Martin Formula One part-owner Lawrence Stroll

"We would like to thank him for the service provided to the team over the past 12 years and wish him well for the future as he will undoubtedly take on new challenges.

"Fortunately, we are led and managed by a strong group of individuals, and we are comfortable to take a little time to explore options before announcing a new team structure.

"The focus of the team is currently on preparing the most competitive car possible for the start of the 2022 season."

Szafnauer had been linked with a move to rivals Alpine. He described initial reports about such a move at November's Brazilian GP as "pure media speculation."

Aston Martin finished seventh in the World Constructors' Championship standings in 2021

The statement from the team did not give a reason for the 57-year-old's exit, but it comes only a day after the publication of an interview in which he spoke enthusiastically about the team's prospects for 2022.

The Romanian-American came into Formula One 10 years previously, joining the then-new BAR team as operations director.

He had previously worked for Ford in motor racing in the United States.

