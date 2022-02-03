Formula 1 in 2022: Haas to kick-off launch season on Friday, Red Bull confirm car reveal date

Max Verstappen edged out Lewis Hamilton in an Abu Dhabi decider to win the 2021 Formula 1 title

Haas will kick-off F1's eagerly-anticipated launch season this Friday when they reveal the livery for their all-new car, with expected title challengers Red Bull also confirming the date for their unveiling.

Haas, who finished bottom of the standings last year, will show off images of their colour scheme for the 2022 campaign on Friday morning at 11am, when they will become the first team to provide a glimpse of their challenger.

In previous years, the American team has released digital images of the livery before presenting the car in person for the first time at the start of pre-season testing.

You'll get your first look of our 2022 livery tomorrow!#HaasF1 #FWD2022 pic.twitter.com/KvQ41yMJkO — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) February 3, 2022

Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin have been retained as their drivers for 2022, a season for which Haas have much higher hopes after forgoing all development on last year's car in preparation for the major rules reset.

Red Bull, meanwhile, will unveil the machine in which Max Verstappen will defend his crown on Wednesday, February 9.

The team have promised a "launch like no other" as they "put fans at the head of the RB18 unveiling".

Verstappen beat Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in controversial circumstances at last season's decider in Abu Dhabi to claim his first world championship.

Verstappen will once again be partnered by Sergio Perez next season - Perez finished fourth in the standings in his first campaign with Red Bull in 2021.

The 2022 design will be Red Bull's first following a huge overhaul of the sport's regulations - aimed at bringing the field closer and encouraging greater racing.

Haas and Red Bull's announcement leaves only Williams to reveal their launch date.

When are the new cars revealed? February 4 Haas (livery reveal) February 9 Red Bull February 10 Aston Martin February 11 McLaren February 14 AlphaTauri February 17 Ferrari February 18 Mercedes February 21 Alpine February 27 Alfa Romeo Williams TBC

The first pre-season test starts in Barcelona on February 23, with Verstappen opening his championship defence in Bahrain on March 20.