Lewis Hamilton ends silence with first update since F1's controversial Abu Dhabi GP decider

Lewis Hamilton has broken his near two-month silence by declaring he is "back" in a first social media post since Formula 1's controversial Abu Dhabi GP title decider.

Hamilton lost the final race of the 2021 season and subsequently the title in extraordinarily dramatic fashion, with the late Safety Car and now-notorious conclusion seeing Red Bull's Max Verstappen emerge victorious.

The Mercedes driver, who was denied a record eighth championship, gave one short interview in parc ferme after the December 12 race but other than that had been conspicuous by his silence - until Saturday night.

In his first update on social media in 56 days, Hamilton posted on Twitter and Instagram: "I've been gone. Now I'm back!"

The short but sweet post accompanied a picture of Hamilton smiling, seemingly at the Grand Canyon.

Hamilton's sole public appearance since the Abu Dhabi GP came a few days after the crushing defeat, when he received his knighthood in Windsor.

What next for Hamilton as F1 inquiry rumbles on

Hamilton's social media return comes amid a crucial period for F1 and the seven-time champion's future.

While Mercedes opted against pursuing their Abu Dhabi appeal in December, an FIA inquiry has been ongoing into how the final race was handled and it Sky Sports understands it is key to Hamilton's future.

Hamilton has two years remaining on his Mercedes contract and had previously voiced his excitement about the sport's new-for-2022 rules and cars, although is keeping a keen eye on what the FIA conclude.

The sport's governing body are due to discuss the findings at the next F1 Commission meeting on February 14, and say they will be speaking to all the grid's drivers beforehand.

Mercedes are then launching their new car four days later, and say their drivers will be involved.

The FIA's inquiry, meanwhile, will be made public on March 18, two days before the season-opening Bahrain GP.