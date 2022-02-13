Formula 1 2022 car launches: Introducing the new-look grid for F1's big rules revolution

Red Bull

Red Bull launched their car on February 9, but was it anything more than a show car?

The design looked eerily similar to F1's show model from 2021 while Christian Horner admitted: "By the time we get to the first race the car will not look very much like this."

The RB18, in the normal Red Bull livery, is still a dramatic departure from the look of 2021, built to the sport's sweeping new rules as F1 bids to improve wheel-to-wheel racing.

F1's new drivers' champion Max Verstappen, as well as team-mate Sergio Perez and team boss Horner, were all present at the launch, where Red Bull also confirmed a new title sponsor in American tech firm Oracle. The team will now be known as Oracle Red Bull Racing, and Sky Sports understands the deal is one of the biggest in F1 history, worth £100m a year over five seasons.

McLaren

McLaren revealed a bold and "aggressive" updated livery on their new car on February 11, as the Formula 1 giants bid for a fast start to the sport's new era.

Taking the wraps off at their Technology Centre base, the team unveiled a new design - due to F1's regulations overhaul - and a new colour scheme on the car they insist is "real" and ready for pre-season testing. The MCL36 look has taken inspiration from McLaren's retro Gulf Oil livery from Monaco last year, combining 'Fluro Papaya' with a lighter blue. It was described as "aggressive" by young British star Lando Norris.

"We wanted something that was very vibrant," added McLaren CEO Zak Brown. "The livery changes we did last year - both in Monaco and in Abu Dhabi - we got a lot of great fan reaction and they like to see a lot of energy.

"I think it's got speed and elegance to it that we thought would go on top of the fast race car that hopefully we've designed this year."

Aston Martin

Aston Martin launched their new challenger, the AMR22, at their Gaydon base, with both Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll present to reveal a classic, but updated, racing green livery on a new-look 2022 car.

The car features splashes of lime green, replacing the pink from last year. The car they revealed is believed to be the same that will be driven in pre-season testing from February 23, and the team became the first time to hit the track in a 2022 machine in a Silverstone shakedown on February 11.

"We are continuing our journey to the summit of Formula 1," said team owner Lawrence Stroll. "And we want to win. But we know that winning isn't easy, and that's why we have a five-year plan to keep climbing and to get to the top."

Vettel added: "Look at that car, who wouldn't feel excited about the prospect of racing that?"

Haas

Haas kickstarted the 2022 revolution on February 4 by unveiling their livery for the 2022 season. While not a physical reveal, with the American team's challenger expected to look different when it hits the track, the renders did highlight the aesthetic changes and the overhauled aerodynamics, with a new floor, wings and 18-inch tyres the big changes.

Haas are set for an official unveiling of their car before the first morning of pre-season testing, just as they have done since joining the grid in 2016.

They have an unchanged driver line-up for this year, retaining Mick Schumacher - son of F1 legend Michael - and Nikita Mazepin, who joined the team as rookies last season.

Six teams' car launches to follow.