Mercedes launch new car: Watch live as F1 world champions reveal Lewis Hamilton's 2022 challenger

Mercedes are revealing their latest championship hopeful today - and you can watch the car launch live on Sky Sports F1.

Amid the controversial backdrop that is the FIA's Abu Dhabi GP inquiry, Mercedes will unveil their W13 from Silverstone - with both Lewis Hamilton and new team-mate George Russell present.

You can watch via the YouTube stream above from 9am, as well as the Sky Sports F1 TV channel and Facebook page.

Will there be a colour change after a black livery in 2020 and 2021?

And will this be a car that extends Mercedes' record run of eight titles?

