Mercedes launch new car: Watch live as F1 world champions reveal Lewis Hamilton's 2022 challenger
Mercedes revealing their new W13 car from 9am, watch live with Sky Sports F1; Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both present at the car launch, which takes place a day after the FIA confirmed Michael Masi has been replaced as race director
Last Updated: 18/02/22 7:30am
Mercedes are revealing their latest championship hopeful today - and you can watch the car launch live on Sky Sports F1.
Amid the controversial backdrop that is the FIA's Abu Dhabi GP inquiry, Mercedes will unveil their W13 from Silverstone - with both Lewis Hamilton and new team-mate George Russell present.
You can watch via the YouTube stream above from 9am, as well as the Sky Sports F1 TV channel and Facebook page.
Will there be a colour change after a black livery in 2020 and 2021?
And will this be a car that extends Mercedes' record run of eight titles?
Don't miss the latest F1 car launch!