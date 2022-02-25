Haas driver Nikita Mazepin faces uncertain future with F1 team along with Russian sponsor Uralkali

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says the team can survive without the sponsorship of Russian fertiliser company Uralkali and says the criticism of driver Nikita Mazepin has been unfair. Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says the team can survive without the sponsorship of Russian fertiliser company Uralkali and says the criticism of driver Nikita Mazepin has been unfair.

Haas boss Gunther Steiner has acknowledged Russian driver Nikita Mazepin's future with the team is uncertain amid the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The 22-year-old was signed to a race seat last year as part of a title sponsorship deal the US-owned team struck with Russian potash producer Uralkali, owned by his billionaire father Dmitry Mazepin.

F1 bosses announced on Friday lunchtime that this year's Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for September, has been cancelled as it is "impossible" to hold under "current circumstances".

Haas removed all Uralkali branding and the usual red, white and blue livery from their car for the final day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, with Mazepin taking to the track in the solely white vehicle on Friday morning in Spain.

Mazepin drove the Haas on Friday morning after the team opted to remove its Russian colours and sponsorship from the car

Despite his appearance on track, Mazepin was withdrawn from a scheduled appearance at a drivers' press conference on Friday lunchtime, with Steiner instead facing the media in a specially arranged appearance of his own, during which he confirmed discussions are to be had over both the future of the team's Russian sponsor and driver.

"Yeah, it needs to be resolved," Steiner told reporters when asked about Mazepin's future.

"As I said before, not everything depends from us here.

"There is more than the F1 team involved, there are governments involved, so I have no idea what is coming from that side."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday launched an invasion of Ukraine, which by Friday afternoon had reached the capital city of Kyiv, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reporting 137 deaths.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Craig Slater and Ted Kravitz react to the news that the 2022 Russian Grand Prix has been cancelled following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Sky Sports' Craig Slater and Ted Kravitz react to the news that the 2022 Russian Grand Prix has been cancelled following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a separate interview with Sky Sports, Steiner said that as things stood the team planned to have Mazepin driving at next month's test in Bahrain, but admitted the decision could be taken out of their hands.

"At the moment we want to continue but there are external things that could happen which I'm not in control of," Steiner said.

"Therefore saying what exactly could happen in the coming weeks, months, but at the moment he is planned to be in Bahrain.

"If circumstance comes in place, we have to obey to them. I don't want to get ahead of myself, they first have to come and then we react."

'Social media abuse of Mazepin must stop'

Steiner said the future of the team's relationship with Uralkali would be worked on next week, but insisted that Haas would be financially stable even if they had to cut ties with the Russian firm.

"It's not something which disturbs the team of the competition side and financially we are okay," Steiner said.

"There is more ways to get the funding so there is no issue with that one."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mazepin said on Wednesday - before Russia's invasion of Ukraine - that he is a 'supporter of sport without politics'. Mazepin said on Wednesday - before Russia's invasion of Ukraine - that he is a 'supporter of sport without politics'.

Mazepin, who told Sky Sports on Wednesday - before Russia's invasion of Ukraine - that he is a "supporter of sports without politics", has been the subject of online abuse this week.

Steiner insisted the abuse should stop, pointing out that his driver has nothing to do with the situation in his homeland.

"It should stop," Steiner said. "Everybody needs to be aware he's not part of this.

"Yes, he's Russian, he's collateral damage, but he was not involved in any of this. A 22 year old... it's not his fault."