Nikita Mazepin: Russian Formula 1 driver allowed to race under neutral flag, FIA confirms

Haas driver Nikita Mazepin will be allowed to compete in F1 this season after the FIA confirmed Russian and Belarusian drivers can race under a neutral flag.

The decision comes a day after the International Olympic Committee (IOC), of which the FIA is a member, recommended all sports ban Russian or Belarusian athletes from international events, while UEFA and FIFA suspended Russia from all club and national football fixtures.

The Ukraine Motorsport Federation had also demanded that the FIA ban Russian and Belarusian drivers from competing outside of their own countries.

F1 has already cancelled the Russian Grand Prix, which had been scheduled to take place in Sochi on September 25.

Haas, meanwhile, are still trying to resolve the issue of their Uralkali sponsorship.

The American removed the branding of its title partner Uralkali for the final day of the pre-season test in Barcelona last week. The Russian fertiliser company is part-owned by oligarch Dmitry Mazepin, father of Nikita.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said he hoped for more news this week.

