FIA reveals pledges Russian drivers must make to race in F1 following Ukraine invasion

The FIA has drawn up a 'driver commitment' to allow Russian and Belarusian competitors to compete in events including Formula 1, so long as they agree to terms such as "not expressing any support" for the invasion of Ukraine.

While sport around the world has been cutting ties with Russia, F1's governing body is allowing Russian and Belarusian racers this year, so long as they compete under a neutral "FIA flag".

Nikita Mazepin is the only driver from Russia or Belarus on the F1 grid, although the Russian's future is shrouded in doubt due to the conflict, with Motorsport UK insisting he will not be able to take part in this year's British GP.

In its driver pledge - which they say Russian and Belarusian licensed competitors must sign in order to compete in their events - the FIA has drawn up a 10-point guide, insisting participating drivers must not "display any Russian/Belarusian national symbols, colours or flags", and "not express any support (direct or indirect) for the Russian and/or Belarusian activities in respect of Ukraine."

FIA published circular-Emergency measures due to Russian invasion of Ukraine & Driver Commitmenthttps://t.co/PelcHFZbFe — FIA (@fia) March 4, 2022

The commitment includes no requirement for competitors to criticise Russia or Belarus' actions, only stating that they must "acknowledge the decisions of the World Motor Sport Council, where the FIA condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the support provided by Belarus".

In light of Motorsport UK's announcement that it is banning Russian and Belarusian drivers from participating in UK motorsport events, the FIA has also sent a warning to national federations.

They say that "clubs, federations and associations" must "accept, observe, and enforce all decisions taken by the bodies of the FIA" - or face sanction.

Motorsport UK issued the following statement after being contacted by Sky Sports on Friday: "Motorsport UK has no further comment to make following the announcement that Russian and Belarusian licences will no longer be accepted in UK permitted motorsport events.

"Our actions are a clear signal of protest to Russia and Belarus that they cannot use motorsport in the UK to represent their interests."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says the team can survive without the sponsorship of Russian fertiliser company Uralkali and says the criticism of driver Nikita Mazepin has been unfair. Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says the team can survive without the sponsorship of Russian fertiliser company Uralkali and says the criticism of driver Nikita Mazepin has been unfair.

Sky Germany reported on Thursday that Haas had replaced Mazepin with reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi, although the American team firmly denied that a decision had been made.

F1, meanwhile, has terminated its contract with the Russian GP indefinitely.

The FIA's 'driver commitment' for Russian/Belarusian competitors

1. I will comply with the decisions of the World Motor Sport Council of 1 March 2022. I understand that any refusal or failure to comply with those decisions will constitute a breach of Article 12.2.1.e of the FIA International Sporting Code, and may result in the imposition of a penalty or sanction under the International Sporting Code, the FIA Statutes, the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, and/or under any other applicable provision of the FIA rules and regulations.

2. I acknowledge the strong commitment made by the FIA to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, the Federation Automobile d'Ukraine, and all of those suffering as a result of the ongoing conflict.

3. I acknowledge that I may only participate in Covered Events in an individual and neutral capacity, and not in any way as a representative of Russia or Belarus.

4. I will not display any Russian/Belarusian national symbols, colours, or flags publicly or via social media.

5. I will not display on my uniforms, clothing, accessories, or other personal items, or on my equipment or cars at any time in connection with my participation in Covered Events or otherwise in my capacity as a participant in Covered Events: × the Russian or Belarusian flag (current or historical); × any illustration of or reference to the Russian or Belarusian flag; × any national emblem or other national symbol of Russia/Belarus (e.g. coat of arms of Russia /double-headed eagle of Russia); × the words "Russian", "Russia", "Belarus", "Belarusian", "Russian Automobile Federation", "Fédération de l'Automobile de Belarus" or the acronyms "RUS" or "RAF" or "BAF", "FBA", "BLR" in any language or format; or × the emblem of the Russian Automobile Federation ("RAF") or "Fédération de l'Automobile de Belarus" ("FBA"/"BAF").

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player From the amazing battles to that finale and the controversial aftermath, get ready for the Sky Original 'Duel: Hamilton vs Verstappen' airing on Sunday March 6 From the amazing battles to that finale and the controversial aftermath, get ready for the Sky Original 'Duel: Hamilton vs Verstappen' airing on Sunday March 6

6. I acknowledge that no Russian/Belarusian national anthems will be played at Covered Events. I will not play or sing the Russian/Belarusian national anthem at any official event venue or other area controlled by the FIA or by the organiser or promoter of a Covered Event, or otherwise in connection with my participation in Covered Events or otherwise in my capacity as a participant in Covered Events.

7. I will not make any statements or comments, take any actions, or conduct myself in a manner that is prejudicial to the interests of the FIA, any Competition, and/or motorsport generally. In particular, I will not express any support (direct or indirect) for the Russian and/or Belarusian activities in respect of Ukraine.

8. I will comply at all times with: a. all FIA rules and regulations, circulars, guidelines, procedures, and other requirements, as amended from time to time; b. all decisions, rulings, and directions of the FIA; and c. any applicable sanctions regime.

9. I acknowledge and accept that the FIA may implement further measures or issue further decisions in relation to my participation in Covered Events in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, including the right to refuse me entry into or prevent me from participating in and/or attending any Covered Event. I will comply with any such further measures and decisions.

10. I have read and understood the contents of this Driver Commitment and I acknowledge that it is legally binding upon me.