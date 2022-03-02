Nikita Mazepin: Russian Formula 1 driver barred from British Grand Prix after Motorsport UK decision

Russian Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin will be unable to compete at the British Grand Prix

Russian Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin will be barred from competing at the British Grand Prix, after Motorsport UK announced their response to the situation in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Haas driver Mazepin looked likely to be allowed to compete in F1 this season after the FIA confirmed Russian and Belarusian drivers could race under a neutral flag.

But chair of Motorsport UK, David Richards CBE, along with the board of the organisation confirmed in a statement on Wednesday Mazepin would not be able to race at Silverstone on July 3 unless the situation changes.

"The entire Motorsport UK community condemns the acts of war by Russia and Belarus in Ukraine and expresses its solidarity and support towards all those affected by the ongoing conflict." Richards said.

"We stand united with the people of Ukraine and the motorsport community following the invasion and the unacceptable actions that have unfolded. This is a time for the international motorsport community to act and show support for the people of Ukraine and our colleagues at the Federation Automobile d'Ukraine (FAU)."

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.