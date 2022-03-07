Any Driven Monday: Sky Sports F1 announces new weekly show and addition of Naomi Schiff as race analyst

Any Driven Monday will be a 60-minute live show streamed every Monday at 6pm

As fans across the world prepare for the most anticipated Formula 1 season in recent history, Sky Sports has announced the launch of a new show and the arrival of Naomi Schiff as a race analyst.

Any Driven Monday will be a 60-minute live show streamed every Monday at 6pm on Sky Sports F1's YouTube channel and will be fans' go-to for all things racing, bringing the best action, analysis, interviews and debate across not only F1, but F2, F3, the W Series and Indy Car series.

Co-hosted by racing driver Schiff and Matt Baker from Sky Sports Studios in London, contributors will join the dynamic duo from across the world. Guests will include stars of F1 and other categories as well as influential voices and celebrity fans of the sport.

Naomi Schiff is joining the Sky Sports F1 team for the 2022 season

Billy McGinty, director of Sky Sports F1, said: "We are delighted to bring a new dimension to our Formula 1 coverage on Sky Sports with the arrival of Naomi and the new digital-first show Any Driven Monday.

"Every year we strive to push the boundaries of broadcasting, whether that's technology and innovation or multi-dimensional storytelling and this year will be no exception.

"We are seeing growth in motorsport fans year on year and it's our role as the exclusive home of Formula 1 to continue to challenge ourselves and deliver the best coverage for our audiences.

"2021 was an exceptional season for the sport and we look forward to more excitement and drama in 2022."

Schiff is a Rwandan-Belgian professional racing and stunt driver as well as a TV presenter. Fresh off presenting the Mercedes 2022 car launch alongside Sky Sports' Natalie Pinkham, she joins the Sky Sports F1 team for the upcoming season as a race analyst.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player From the amazing battles to that finale and the controversial aftermath, the Sky Original 'Duel: Hamilton vs Verstappen' is now available On Demand From the amazing battles to that finale and the controversial aftermath, the Sky Original 'Duel: Hamilton vs Verstappen' is now available On Demand

The 27-year-old is currently the W Series' diversity and inclusion ambassador and started karting at the age of 11. Since then, she has raced in prototype, GT and single-seater cars, including the 2014 Clip Cup Asia Championship Title, 2018 KTM GT4 X-Bow Battle Championship Title and 2nd Place in 2018 ADAC Zurich 24 Hours Nürburgring.

Following February's shakedown in Barcelona, the paddock will gather for F1's official pre-season test in Bahrain from March 10-12, with the first Grand Prix of the season coming at the same venue the following weekend.

The Bahrain test, Grand Prix and every other race this season will be shown live on Sky Sports.