F1 Testing, Day One in Bahrain: Pierre Gasly fastest but Ferrari and Mercedes catch the eye

Pierre Gasly set the fastest time on the opening day of 2022's final pre-season test in Bahrain, but it was Ferrari who caught the eye with their pace and Mercedes with their radical new car design.

The crucial three-day test, two weeks after an opening shakedown in Barcelona, represents the final chance for drivers to try out their all-new cars before the season begins in just over a week, and there were certainly plenty of signs that teams were upping the ante on Thursday.

While it is still too early to speculate on a pecking order, it is Ferrari who have got the paddock talking with their speed and consistency and Charles Leclerc led from the first hour of Thursday up until the final hour.

He was only knocked off top spot late on by Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri as the Frenchman showed encouraging pace, albeit on the softest tyre.

Gasly's 1:33.902 was six-tenths faster than Leclerc, and 0.8s quicker than Carlos Sainz, who took over from his team-mate in the Ferrari in the afternoon session and seemingly confirmed the Italian giant's speed.

"There's no doubt about it, that Ferrari is looking very handy," said Sky F1's Martin Brundle.

But the potential return of Ferrari to F1 contention was arguably not the biggest story on Day 1 at Sakhir, for Mercedes generated plenty of headlines with a new-look W13 and specifically a radical sidepod design.

As predicted, Mercedes brought a significant car upgrade to the final test but nobody could have foreseen the world champions debuting a car that barely had any sidepods at all, instead using fins and a smaller slot to generate cooling.

The design had rival teams purring and, perhaps unsurprisingly, also led to questions about legality, which a confident Mercedes have knocked back.

Mercedes, however, still had a quiet day when it came to quick times, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton only placing ninth and 11th and two seconds off Gasly's fastest lap.

They were sandwiched by Sergio Perez in the Red Bull who were also conspicuous by their absence at the front. Perez completed more laps than anyone on Thursday - 138 - though finished the day in the gravel after a clumsy spin, which led to a red flag and an early finish to proceedings.

Bahrain pre-season test: Day One timesheet Driver Team Time Tyres Laps 1) Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1:33.902 C5 (softest) 103 2) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.457 C3 (medium) 52 3) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.629 C3 64 4) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.834 C5 50 5) Alex Albon Williams +1.168 C4 (soft) 104 6) Lando Norris McLaren +1.454 C2 (hard) 50 7) Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.593 C3 66 8) Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.804 C3 39 9) George Russell Mercedes +2.039 C3 60 10) Sergio Perez Red Bull +2.075 C3 138 11) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +2.463 C3 62 12) Fernando Alonso Alpine +2.843 C3 24 13) Esteban Ocon Red Bull +2.866 C3 (medium) 42 14) Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo +3.262 C3 54 15) Pietro Fittipaldi Haas +3.520 Prototype 47

