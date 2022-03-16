Formula 1: Safety Car rules amended to avoid Abu Dhabi repeat

The amended rules regarding the Safety Car will be in place for this weekend's season-opening Grand Prix in Bahrain

Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, has amended the Safety Car rules to try and avoid a repeat of the controversial title finale in Abu Dhabi last year.

The FIA spelled out in a revised edition of the 2022 sporting regulations on Tuesday, saying that 'all', rather than the more ambiguous 'any', lapped cars must un-lap themselves before a restart.

The change comes ahead of the start of the new season, which begins with the Bahrain GP, live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend.

Following a review into last year's Abu Dhabi GP, Michael Masi was replaced as F1 race director.

Masi had been under intense pressure due to his handling of the finale, namely for the Safety Car decisions that opened the door for Max Verstappen to pass Lewis Hamilton for a race and title win.

In the final stages on December 12, Masi - who has been F1 race director since 2019 - ordered only the lapped cars between Hamilton and second-placed Verstappen through under the Safety Car, providing the Dutchman, on fresh tyres, a shot at passing Hamilton - who was on old rubber - on the very final lap.

While Masi's actions were justified by the FIA stewards following a Mercedes team appeal, F1's governing body lodged a full review into the process and admitted F1's image was being tarnished.

Following the review, it was announced Masi would be replaced as race director for the 2022 season among a number of structural changes ahead of the 2022 season.

Niels Wittich, former DTM race director, and Eduardo Freitas, WEC race director, will now act alternatively as F1's race director.

Wittich and Freitas will be assisted by Herbie Blash as the permanent senior advisor, with Blash returning to F1 five seasons after stepping down as deputy race director to the late Charlie Whiting.

A Virtual Race Control Room has also been created, likened to football's VAR, while direct radio communications between teams and the race director have been be removed.

