Lewis Hamilton wants 'transparent' FIA report into Abu Dhabi, as Max Verstappen reveals different view

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton says it's 'important to have transparency' and welcomes the changes being made by the FIA after the season finale in Abu Dhabi. Lewis Hamilton says it's 'important to have transparency' and welcomes the changes being made by the FIA after the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Lewis Hamilton says he has been assured that there will be an FIA report on last year's Abu Dhabi GP controversy and insists "it's important to have transparency" - though title rival Max Verstappen has argued that there doesn't need to be a full report.

The FIA's World Motor Sport Council are meeting this weekend at the season-opening Bahrain GP, with the findings from the inquiry into the 2021 title decider - where Verstappen overtook Hamilton on the final lap following much-criticised officiating decisions - expected to be released, potentially on Saturday.

How they are released is still unclear, but Hamilton - speaking before Friday's practice - revealed he met with new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem on Thursday night and the pair spoke about the report.

"I had a good meeting with Mohammed and there is a report," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1. "We agreed that it's important to have transparency.

"People will get to see this and know that the sport is moving in the right direction."

Hamilton added: "[I'm] looking forward to seeing it come out and for people to know that the sport is transparent and we are learning from what happened in the past and we'll make improvements moving forward."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen says it is 'good that three teams are close' this season and good for the sport to see Ferrari up there. Max Verstappen says it is 'good that three teams are close' this season and good for the sport to see Ferrari up there.

The FIA has already made changes following their Abu Dhabi investigation, with race director Michael Masi replaced for 2022 by two new race directors, while other alterations include Safety Car procedures and team radio bartering.

"What I would say is there are changes being made and I welcome the changes being made," continued Hamilton. "Of course we need to make sure they're actioned."

Verstappen, however, had a different view.

"I don't think we need a full report," said the world champion.

"Of course, every year it's good to discuss about what will happen the year before and what you can do better. That's what teams do as well, you always analyse everything you do.

"So we'll find out and of course if things can be written down in an easier way or a way to understand it better, the wording, then for sure. Let's see."

Verstappen also insisted he has nothing to prove for 2022's new era following his 2021 title.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Simon Lazenby is joined by Martin Brundle and Naomi Schiff to look ahead to the F1 season opener in Bahrain. Simon Lazenby is joined by Martin Brundle and Naomi Schiff to look ahead to the F1 season opener in Bahrain.

"I [had] the most wins, the most poles and most laps led," he said. "People forget that. They only look at Abu Dhabi apparently.

"But we have more races than only Abu Dhabi in the season."

Other drivers also had their say and most stressed the importance of the report being released, with Charles Leclerc stating: "I think it is really important to have that transparency and for us to be able to see it."

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, however, said: "I honestly don't care.

"It was what it was, right or wrong. In that moment, race direction felt right. And in over the season, we could agree or not agree. We move on."

Bahrain GP live schedule on Sky Sports F1

Friday, March 18

8.30am: Drivers' Press Conference

11.30am: Bahrain GP Practice One (session starts 12pm)

1.20pm: F3 Qualifying

2.45pm: Bahrain GP Practice Two (session starts 3pm)

4.20pm: F2 Qualifying

5pm: The F1 Show: Bahrain

Saturday, March 19

9.55am: F3 Sprint Race

11.45am: Bahrain GP Practice Three (session starts 12pm)

2pm: Bahrain GP Qualifying Build-up

3pm BAHRAIN GP QUALIFYING

4.35pm: F2 Sprint Race

5.35pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday, March 20

8.55am: F3 Feature Race

10.35am: F2 Feature Race

1.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Bahrain

3pm: THE BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX

5pm: Chequered Flag: Bahrain

6pm: Ted's Notebook

7pm: Bahrain GP Highlights

Many of our shows will also be simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix.

All of Friday's live action can be watched on Sky Sports Main Event, while Saturday's qualifying will be on the channel from 2.45pm, as well as the F2 Sprint Race (4.35pm) and Ted's Qualifying Notebook (5.35pm).