FIA releases Abu Dhabi report: 'Human error' a factor in Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton title controversy
The FIA have released their full report into last year's Abu Dhabi GP title finale, hours before qualifying for the 2022 season-opening Bahrain GP; Report finds that 'human error' was a factor in late controversy and that race director Michael Masi contravened rules
By Matt Morlidge
Last Updated: 19/03/22 1:52pm
The FIA has confirmed that "human error" was a factor in the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP title controversy, but say race director Michael Masi acted in "good faith" and that the results from the race and championship are "valid".
After months of waiting amid an inquiry, Formula 1's governing body published their full report into the dramatic events that led to Max Verstappen snatching the title off Lewis Hamilton last December on Saturday, hours before qualifying for the 2022 season-opening Bahrain GP.
In the report, the FIA acknowledge that Masi, who has since been replaced as race director, contravened F1 regulations with his handling of the late Safety Car and his allowing of one final racing lap between Verstappen and Hamilton.
They say the race director "called the safety car back into the pit lane without it having completed an additional lap as required by the Formula 1 Sporting Regulations (Article 48.12)."
The report also mentions the fact only five cars were able to un-lap themselves.
"The process of identifying lapped cars has up until now been a manual one and human error led to the fact that not all cars were allowed to un-lap themselves," say the FIA.
But they add: "The report finds that the race director was acting in good faith and to the best of his knowledge given the difficult circumstances, particularly acknowledging the significant time constraints for decisions to be made and the immense pressure being applied by the teams.
"The results of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the FIA Formula One World Championship are valid, final and cannot now be changed."
More to follow.
This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.
Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.
Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.
Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.