Lewis Hamilton 'wasn't expecting apology' from FIA over Abu Dhabi as Mercedes say 'chapter closed'

Lewis Hamilton has admitted he "wasn't expecting an apology" from the FIA in its 2021 Abu Dhabi GP report but says its admission that there was human error in the title controversy is a "positive step".

F1's governing body finally released its findings from last year's controversial finale over the weekend, stating there was human error in the officiating decisions that opened the door for Max Verstappen to pass Hamilton, but also finalising that the title result was "valid".

Speaking on Saturday night, Hamilton said he would wait to read the report but when told there was no apology to him in there, he said: "Look, I wasn't expecting an apology and it is not something I have focused on.

"We know that is the way it is, and that was probably not going to happen.

"But at least there is that transparency, and it has been called a human error and that is a positive step.

"We cannot go back unfortunately and change the past so I just look at what I can do now."

Both Hamilton and Mercedes, who are on the back foot to start the 2022 championship and could only finish third and fourth in Bahrain on Sunday, have stressed they are now looking to "move on" from the drama of 2021.

Mercedes: Now we can close the chapter

The FIA has made several changes following Abu Dhabi, including replacing Michael Masi with two new race directors, introducing a new VAR-esque officiating room and changing the Safety Car regulations.

Giving his opinions on the report, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said: "You can read it either way, but, for us, there are the words that say 'human error' and the acknowledgement of that is very important and now we close the chapter.

"I have not been thinking about Abu Dhabi since our car was not competitive for this year.

"We need to see a step change. I'm happy that there is more transparency. Dwelling about Abu Dhabi doesn't make my life any easier at all. The trophy is in somebody else's cabinet and the chapter is closed.

"I think the FIA will have learned how things should not be handled."

