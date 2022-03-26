Saudi Arabian GP: Sergio Perez on 'unbelievable lap'; Christian Horner praises staggering team effort

Sergio Perez celebrates after clinching pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Sergio Perez ended the longest wait in F1 history for a pole position on Saturday in Saudi Arabia with a lap that he described as "unbelievable", while his Red Bull boss hailed the team's staggering effort.

Perez's pole came from a stunning last-gasp effort after a lengthy qualifying session at the Jeddah Corniche street circuit, which included a delay of almost an hour after Mick Schumacher was involved in a high-speed crash.

The Mexican timed his final run perfectly to go faster than both Ferraris and his Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen after Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton had exited after Q1, being eliminated in 16th.

"It took me a couple of races," Perez said, after he ended a 215-race wait for pole.

"What a lap. Unbelievable. I can do a thousand laps and I don't think that I could beat that one.

"We were not really expecting to match the Ferraris in qualifying, we were focusing mainly into the race. So, hopefully we get them tomorrow."

Leclerc finished just 0.025s behind Perez, with his team-mate Carlos Sainz third ahead of fourth-placed Verstappen.

"I definitely did not expect Checo to come with that lap time," Leclerc said after qualifying. "Congratulations to him. I'm sure he did an incredible job today."

Red Bull team principal Horner was delighted for Perez and insisted that this year's car is more suited to his driving style.

"I'm just so, so pleased for Checo," Horner told Sky Sports.

"After 215 races, it's incredible. He's working harder than ever and that lap was mighty.

"We could see it coming and coming, and the Ferraris put down such a competitive marker. For Checo to go and do that, it's only the second time I think he's out-qualified Max.

"To put in a lap like that, here at the hardest, most dangerous circuit that we go to, it's an unbelievable performance from him.

"I'm just so happy for him. He's worked incredibly hard and I think that the car this year is more suited to his style, it's not quite as quirky as last year's car. He's done a great job there.

"Ferrari are mighty, their car has been so competitive and obviously they started early on this project.

"We put a lot into last year and for all of the guys and girls back in Milton Keynes, to have a pole position in round two with these new regulations and to have Max on the second row as well [is fantastic].

"For sure, we were late onto this project and the effort in the time that they've had available has just been staggering."

Verstappen fourth after tyre frustrations

Verstappen, who finished qualifying +0.261 behind his team-mate in fourth position, cut a frustrated figure at the start of Q3 and spoke about tyre issues afterwards.

"My first set in Q3 were terrible," he said. "It was like a completely different feeling with the tyres, they were moving around a lot more and it was really difficult for me to drive.

"When you have that bad of a build up and rhythm and you go onto your second tyres set, I just didn't really feel comfortable.

"On that tyre set, I couldn't really extract like I did in Q1 and Q2. On a track where the ambient temperature is coming down and the track temperature is too, you should easily improve but for me, it felt quite flat or even worse.

"It's the first time I've had something like that so it's something I need to look into."

Despite his own issues, he reserved great praise for his team-mate.

"I'm complaining that I didn't have a good feeling, but the potential of the car is there," Verstappen noted.

"Checo did a great job and I'm very happy for him. Hopefully, we can make it difficult for Ferrari in the race."

