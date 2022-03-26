Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying: Sergio Perez beats Ferraris to pole, Lewis Hamilton 16th as Mick Schumacher, Nicholas Latifi crash

Sergio Perez claimed pole position in a dramatic Saudi Arabian GP qualifying which saw Lewis Hamilton eliminated early in 16th and two drivers heavily crash out, with Mick Schumacher airlifted to hospital after a big shunt.

Perez edged the Ferraris to seal a superb and unexpected first pole position for Red Bull in his 219th Grand Prix, with the epic Q3 shootout completing a Jeddah qualifying session full of significant moments.

Nicholas Latifi earlier crashed out in Q1 in the Williams before a major shock as Hamilton, F1's most successful driver in a previously dominant Mercedes, was knocked out in the first segment for the first time since 2017.

Lewis Hamilton was knocked out in Q1 in Saudi Arabia - the first time the seven-time world champion has failed to reach Q2 since Brazil in 2017.

There were more red flags in Q2 as Schumacher lost control of his Haas before a huge crash at Turn 12, which led to an hour delay to qualifying as the Haas car was removed and the Jeddah street track repaired.

Schumacher has been airlifted to hospital for precautionary checks but is said to be "physically fine".

More to follow...

Nicholas Latifi crashed into the barriers early on in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

