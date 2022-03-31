Las Vegas Grand Prix confirmed for Formula 1 calendar in 2023

Formula 1 will race in Las Vegas from 2023 (pic: Artistic impressions created by Tilke Design and Architects)

Formula One will return to Las Vegas next year with the race taking place on the famous Las Vegas Strip.

The grand prix will be held on a Saturday night in November, potentially around Thanksgiving, with the track sweeping past some of the city's most legendary landmarks, hotels and casinos.

The track design is 3.8 miles long from start to finish with top speeds estimated to be over 212 mph.

There will be 50 race laps with three main straights and 14 corners, including a high-speed cornering sequence and a single chicane section.

The track will run down the Las Vegas Strip

Stefano Domenicali, president and chief executive of Formula 1, said: "This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US.

"Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip.

"There is no better place for Formula 1 to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world and we cannot wait to be here next year."

Las Vegas' neon nights will be the backdrop for F1's third race in the US along with the Miami and Texas Grands Prix.

Vegas previously hosted two F1 grands prix in the 1980s but instead of the Strip, they took place in the parking lot of the Caesars Palace hotel.

Last week Domenicali told Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle that Africa could also hold races in the future, with the calendar set to grow.

F1 is set for a record 23-race calendar this year but the current Concorde Agreement, which runs until 2025, allows 24 races per season.

South Africa's Kyalami circuit - which Lewis Hamilton recently insisted should be back in F1 - last hosted a race in 1993 and has been mooted as an option.

"On top of America, on top of China, I think there is a potential also to be in Africa soon," said Domenicali.

"There is a lot of interest there. For sure that's another area that so far is missing in the geography of our calendar."