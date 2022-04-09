Australian Grand Prix: Pole-sitter Charles Leclerc reveals struggles; Max Verstappen says he expects it to be tight

Charles Leclerc was delighted to secure pole position on the grid for Sunday's Australian Grand Prix after revealing he had been struggling around Albert Park throughout the weekend.

The Ferrari driver had been consistently among the front-runners during the three practice sessions and secured his place on the front row with a fastest lap of 1:17.868 in Q3.

But Leclerc admitted afterwards it had been difficult for him to find the consistency he had been searching for until that lap, despite appearing from the outside to have been performing strongly.

"Overall, I'm very happy because it's a track where I've always struggled in the past and I've struggled this weekend," Leclerc said.

"You probably couldn't see from outside because we were quite fast, but I was struggling quite a lot with mistakes, being inconsistent and I really worked on that to try to put a good lap together in Q3.

"I knew it was just all about putting it together and I managed to do it in Q3, so I'm very happy.

"It's more the nature of the corners like Turn 1 and Turn 6 where the turning phase is very sharp and fast, and I struggled with my driving style in those corners, struggling to be very precise."

World championship leader Leclerc is aiming to build on a strong start which saw him open the 2022 season with victory in Bahrain and finish second after a thrilling battle with Max Verstappen in Saudi Arabia.

The 24-year-old, whose previous two Grand Prix in Australia have yielded 13th and fifth-place finishes, expects Ferrari and Red Bull to be closely matched in Sunday's race as well.

"We look quite strong, everything is going to be extremely close," Leclerc said. "We still have quite a lot of porpoising and this gives them the advantage of straight-line speed.

"They will have a much smaller advantage to Jeddah, so it should be a bit more difficult for them to overtake us. But for us, we need a good start and a good first lap, so we'll push for that."

Verstappen: I expect it to be tight

Verstappen, who will start second with team-mate Sergio Perez one place behind him in third, feels there is more to come from the Red Bull car.

The reigning world champion managed a best lap of 1:18.154 in Q3 and confessed to his own struggles throughout the weekend as well.

"I would have hoped to start first, but we have to accept where we finish, but the whole weekend has been a bit tricky for me," Verstappen said.

"I've never really found a stable grip whether it's front or rear and that's just not nice. For me, that's really been the case all year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen says he has found things 'tough' all year, after qualifying second at the Australian Grand Prix Max Verstappen says he has found things 'tough' all year, after qualifying second at the Australian Grand Prix

"I've just never found a comfortable balance where I could attack corners, especially in qualifying and that's a big limitation because it's something very new for me in the last three years.

"Of course, I'm talking like I'm P18, but I think we have a lot of potential in the car we're not showing and I think that's a bit of a shame."

Nevertheless, the Dutchman believes the Red Bull has shown better levels of performance in race conditions and expects another close-fought contest with Leclerc in Sunday's Grand Prix.

"In the race, we have quite a good balance and in the long run [in P3] it seemed under control," Verstappen said.

"I expect it to be tight; maybe Ferrari will find something, but I hope not and hopefully we can have a good battle again."

Australian GP, Provisional Grid

1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

4) Lando Norris, McLaren

5) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

6) George Russell, Mercedes

7) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

8) Estaban Ocon, Alpine

9) Carlos Sainz Jr, Ferrari

10) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

11) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

12) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

13) Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

14) Zhou Guanyu, Alfo Romeo

15) Mick Schumacher, Haas

16) Kevin Magnussen, Haas

17) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

18) Nicholas Latifi, Williams

19) Alexander Albon, Williams*

20) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin*

*three place grid penalties