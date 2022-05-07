Miami GP: Lando Norris and Sergio Perez criticise Miami track' 'punishing' conditions
Mercedes' George Russell sets the pace in P2, a tenth ahead of Charles Leclerc; Lewis Hamilton fourth while Carlos Sainz crashes Ferrari and Max Verstappen has reliability issues in Red Bull; watch whole Miami GP weekend live only on Sky Sports F1
Last Updated: 07/05/22 8:41am
Lando Norris and Sergio Perez have criticised the track at the first Miami Grand Prix after several drivers struggled with the surface in the opening practice sessions.
McLaren's Norris took P6 after Friday's second session but was far from happy with race conditions.
"It is extremely tricky. It is very bumpy in some areas which is not quite what we were expecting," Norris told Sky Sports. "I think everyone was expecting it to be very smooth and beautiful but it's not."
- Russell tops P2, rivals hit issues, as Mercedes come roaring back
- 'Not a good day': Verstappen rues Red Bull reliability
- Miami Grand Prix on Friday - as it happened
Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas spun backwards into the tyre barrier at turn seven, damaging his car's rear wing in the first practice session, while Ferrari's Carlo Sainz crashed into turn 14.
"The surface is very tricky as well, because you go off line anywhere and it is pretty much game over and you end up in the wall - it's punishing let's say," Norris added.
"That is why you have seen quite a few people ending up in the barriers. I feel like it isn't going to be great for racing now. That is the negatives, but the positives are it is still a good track."
Red Bull's Sergio Perez agreed with Norris's concerns, saying: "I am really disappointed there is no grip off-line. It's a shame because I think the racing will be bad due to that.
"It's wet on that side; it feels very gravelly. Racing will be hard. I think it's going to be an interesting race.
"We are all in the same boat. We don't know exactly where we are."
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said drivers would have to find a way to handle the corners. "There's only really one line; you go off line and there's zero grip," he said.
"That's going to make racing a little bit tricky but they are finding their way into it and finding the balance and setup compromise for the types of corner that you've got here. It's quite challenging."
George Russell of Mercedes was on top of the timesheets with the fastest lap in second practice, 0.106 of a second faster than Ferrari's overall leader Charles Leclerc.
Miami GP Practice Two Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:29.938
|2) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.106
|3) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|+0.212
|4) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0.241
|5) Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|+0.434
|6) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.597
|7) Pierre Gasly
|Alpha Tauri
|+0.609
|8) Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|+0.922
|9) Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+0.923
|10) Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+0.983
|11) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+1.026
|12) Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|+1.270
|13) Yuki Tsunoda
|Alpha Tauri
|+1.322
|14) Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|+1.455
|15) Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|+1.649
|16) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.693
|17) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.772
|18) Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|+2.975
|19) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|No time set
|20) Valterri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|No time set
The full weekend schedule on Sky Sports F1
Saturday, May 7
2pm: W Series Qualifying
5.45pm: Miami GP Practice Three (session starts 6pm)
7.10pm: W Series Race One**
8.15pm: Miami GP Qualifying Build-up
9pm: Miami GP Qualifying*
10.45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*
Sunday, May 8
3.20pm: W Series Race Two
7pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Miami GP Build-up
8.30pm: THE MIAMI GRAND PRIX*
10.30pm: Chequered Flag: Miami GP Reaction*
11.30pm: Ted's Notebook*
*Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event (qualifying and race build-up simulcast from 8.30pm and 7.30pm respectively)
**Simulcast on Sky Showcase