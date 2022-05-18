Formula 1 won't replace Russian GP this season, as 22-race calendar confirmed

Formula 1 will not replace the Russian GP in 2022 despite significant interest, with the sport opting to stick to a 22-race calendar.

The Russian GP was due to be the 17th race of the season on September 25, but was cancelled back in February following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

F1 had planned to fill the slot to keep a record 23-race calendar - with Qatar and Turkey mooted as options - although the decision has now been made not to replace the Sochi Autodrom event.

The sport already has a tight calendar for the rest of the season and the Russian GP was set to kickstart one of the two triple headers after the summer break.

There will now be a weekend break before a Singapore-Japan double header.

One of the reasons for there being no replacement, despite plenty of options, is that a European round would not have been possible because of logistical issues around EU freight rules.

A fly-away race also could have had complications; a Qatar round, for example, would have been in soaring heat in September and also just two months before the nation hosts football's World Cup.

After being cancelled for 2022, the Russian GP had its contract terminated and so will not be on the F1 calendar in future seasons.

F1 2022 calendar for the rest of the season

22 May: Spain (Barcelona)

29 May: Monaco (Monaco)

12 June: Azerbaijan (Baku)

19 June: Canada (Montreal)

3 July: Great Britain (Silverstone)

10 July: Austria (Spielberg)

24 July: France (Le Castellet)

31 July: Hungary (Budapest)

28 August: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)

4 September: Netherlands (Zandvoort)

11 September: Italy (Monza)

2 October: Singapore (Marina Bay)

9 October: Japan (Suzuka)

23 October: USA (Austin)

30 October: Mexico (Mexico City)

13 November: Brazil (Sao Paulo)

20 November: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)