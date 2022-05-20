Spanish GP: Charles Leclerc edges George Russell, Lewis Hamilton in Practice Two as Mercedes impress

Charles Leclerc asserted his authority at the Spanish GP by topping Practice Two, although the championship leader was closely challenged by Mercedes as George Russell and Lewis Hamilton found pace in their upgraded cars.

On an intriguing day in Barcelona as the majority of teams debuted upgrades, Leclerc completed a practice double by charging ahead with a 1:19.670, set on soft tyres on an impressive qualifying sim in the Ferrari.

At that stage, Leclerc had created a notable gap between himself and his expected rivals, team-mate Carlos Sainz and title contender Max Verstappen, who were both three-tenths off the pace.

Valtteri Bottas is out of P2 after losing power in his Alfa Romeo at the first turn in Spain.

But Mercedes then joined the fight at the front as Russell and then Hamilton pushed the limits of their car, which has had a raft of updates for this weekend.

Russell's soft-tyre lap was just 0.117s slower than Leclerc's while Hamilton was a tenth further back, with Mercedes enjoying a rare positive day in Formula 1 2022.

Sainz and Verstappen eventually finished fourth and fifth, with Alpine's Fernando Alonso beating the other Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

The challenge for Mercedes will now be avoiding a repeat of Miami - where they were fast on Friday but then fell back through the weekend - and challenging in qualifying and the race.

But the early signs are positive for a three-team fight in Barcelona, with the action continuing on Saturday with final practice at 12pm and a crucial qualifying at 3pm.

McLaren's Lando Norris went off the track and into the gravel during second practice at the Circuit de Catalunya.

What else happened in practice?

Sebastian Vettel was eighth for Aston Martin in P2 as he made the most of the upgraded AMR22 - which has been investigated by the FIA due to its similarities to the current Red Bull.

Team-mate Lance Stroll was 13th.

Esteban Ocon made the top-10 as Alpine enjoyed another strong day, although McLaren had the opposite.

Daniel Ricciardo finished only 15th while Lando Norris was bottom of the timesheets, only able to complete six laps after damaging his McLaren floor when running wide onto the gravel at the Circuit de Catalunya.

That was actually double the laps Valtteri Bottas managed, though.

Bottas was only three laps into his programme when he suffered an Alfa Romeo mechanical failure, pulling his car off to the side of the track at Turn 1 to cause early yellow flags.

