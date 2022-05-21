W Series: Jamie Chadwick holds on to win in Spain and continue perfect start to season

Jamie Chadwick withheld a late charge from Abbi Pulling in Barcelona

Jamie Chadwick held on to take victory in Spain and secure a third W Series victory of the season despite a late challenge from Abbi Pulling putting pressure on the pole sitter.

Chadwick got a brilliant start at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya but had to hold off fellow Brits Alice Powell and Pulling for the majority of the race, eventually crossing the line just 0.526s ahead of the Racing X driver.

Pulling overtook her mentor and flatmate, Powell, in the opening moments of the race to move up to second and then stayed within a second of Chadwick, allowing her to mount a late challenge.

However, the W Series title holder held her nerve in the final lap as Pulling looked to put on the pressure, crossing the line to move further ahead at the top of the W Series standings.

Chadwick, who won the final two races of last season, has maximum points from this season's three races and admitted she started to get nervous in a tense final lap.

"It was all about managing the tyres in that race and I was just trying to manage it the whole way," she said.

"The last few laps got a bit nervy, I was struggling a little bit with downshifts and things but I fortunately managed to hold her off.

"Five out of five so I am really happy with that."

There was a tense battle between Sarah Moore and Jessica Hawkins for the final points position, Hawkins overtaking the Scuderia W driver at turn one with just inches between them.

However, Moore managed to regain 10th spot and finish in the points in Spain.

W Series Race Three: Top Ten 1) Jamie Chadwick

2) Abbi Pulling

3) Alice Powell

4) Emma Kimilainen

5) Beitske Visser

6) Marta Garcia

7) Belen Garcia

8) Nerea Marti

9) Fabienne Wohlwend

10) Sarah Moore

W Series returns on July 1 and 2 as the all female series heads to Silverstone.