Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt set to link up for new Hollywood Formula One film

The seven-time world champion looks set to be involved as a producer for a new Hollywood F1 film

Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt look set to come together for a new Formula 1 film, with Hamilton acting as a producer on the project.

The film is set to be led by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, with Hamilton involved as a producer.

Apple Studios have acquired the rights to the currently untitled film, which according to Deadline, will feature Pitt as a driver who comes out to retirement to mentor a younger driver and take his final stab at glory on the track.

The film's script was written by Ehren Kruger, with Jerry Bruckheimer also being attached to the project.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Hamilton has made cameos in films previously including Cars 2 and 3, as well as Zoolander 2. He has also had roles in video games.

The Mercedes driver has shown an interest in fellow athletes who have developed films, including Tom Brady's '80 for Brady' project.

Hollywood actor Pitt clearly takes a keen interest in Formula 1, having been seen at many Grand Prix events, and he was the starter of the 84th Le Mans 24 Hours.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Live on Sky Sports F1 Session On air Friday Practice 1 11:30am Friday Practice 2 2:45pm Saturday Practice 3 11:45am Saturday Qualifying 2pm Sunday Grand Prix 10:30am

The seven-time world champion Hamilton will be back in action on the track this weekend at the Azerbaijan GP.

The 2022 Formula 1 season has been a challenging one so far for Hamilton; he is 34 points behind his Mercedes team-mate George Russell and 75 behind the leader - Max Verstappen - in the Drivers' Championship standings.

Hamilton finished the Monaco Grand Prix in eighth and was left frustrated by Esteban Ocon's work on track and Fernando Alonso holding him up around the narrow street circuit.

Coverage of the Azerbaijan GP, live on Sky Sports F1, starts on Friday with Practice 1 and Practice 2.

The final practice will be live on Saturday morning from 11:45am, with Qualifying taking place at 2pm.

Lights out for Sunday's race will be at 2pm and we'll bring you all of the pre-race build-up from the Pit Lane on Sky Sports F1 from 10:30am.