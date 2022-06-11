Azerbaijan GP: Sergio Perez outpaces Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen in Practice Three in Baku

Sergio Perez was fastest for Red Bull in Practice Three

Sergio Perez outpaced Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen once more as he edged out Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to go fastest in final practice ahead of qualifying for the Azerbaijan GP.

Perez and Leclerc exchanged one-twos in Friday's two practice sessions, and again were able to outpace world champion Verstappen as Red Bull and Ferrari made their final preparations for Saturday's pole shootout.

Leclerc appeared to have the advantage over the Red Bulls for much of the session, but in the final 10 minutes, Perez produced a 1:43.170 to edge the Ferrari by less than a tenth of a second.

Verstappen, who finished 0.2s further back, had his final attempt at a flying lap ruined as he ran into traffic on the Baku street circuit, with the Dutchman taking to team radio to express his frustration.

Perez's strong performance in Baku, where he won last year after Verstappen retired from the lead following a tyre failure, comes on the back of his first victory of this season in Monaco last month.

Carlos Sainz was fourth in the other Ferrari, while McLaren outpaced struggling Mercedes as Lando Norris finished a place ahead of team-mate Daniel Ricciardo in sixth.

More to follow...

