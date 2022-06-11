Azerbaijan GP qualifying: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc beats Red Bull's Sergio Perez to pole in Baku

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charles Leclerc takes pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after an electric end to qualifying Charles Leclerc takes pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after an electric end to qualifying

Charles Leclerc produced a stunning lap to beat Sergio Perez to pole at the Azerbaijan GP as Ferrari and Red Bull contested a thrilling qualifying session in Baku.

A dramatic session, which saw a red flag after a Lance Stroll crash in Q1, came down to the final moments as the top four all appeared to have a chance of pole going into their final runs.

But it was Leclerc, as he has done on several occasions this season, who was able to produce when it mattered most, sealing his sixth pole in eight races this campaign with a 1:41.359.

Perez, the race-winner last time out in Monaco, maintained his excellent form by beating team-mate Max Verstappen to second place.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lance Stroll had a qualifying session to forget in Baku, after the Canadian crashed his Aston Martin on turn two Lance Stroll had a qualifying session to forget in Baku, after the Canadian crashed his Aston Martin on turn two

Carlos Sainz, who went into the final round of flying laps at the top of the timesheet, was fourth for Ferrari, with the second Ferrari almost a full second clear of the Mercedes of George Russell in fifth.

Russell once more outperformed his team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who finished seventh after being forced to scrap his way through the first two segments of qualifying.

Hamilton's starting position could come under threat, with the seven-time world champion facing an investigation for holding up both McLarens at the end of Q2.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Azerbaijan Grand Prix post-qualifying interviews with Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, who took the top three spots in Baku. Azerbaijan Grand Prix post-qualifying interviews with Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, who took the top three spots in Baku.

Pierre Gasly was between the Mercedes for Alpha Tauri in sixth, with his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda behind Hamilton in eighth.

Sebastian Vettel joined his Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll in making significant contact with a barrie in Q2, but was fortunate not to sustain major damage and recovered to finish ninth, with Fernando Alonso rounding out the top 10 for Alpine.

A cracker of an Azerbaijan GP is in store, with Red Bull confident their race pace will enable them to challenge Leclerc for victory. The race is live on Sky Sports F1 at 12pm, with build-up from 10.30am.

More to follow...

Azerbaijan GP Qualifying Result: Top 10

1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

3) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

5) George Russell, Mercedes

6) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

7) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

8) Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

9) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

10) Fernando Alonso, Alpine