Formula 1 working on deal to see South Africa Grand Prix re-join race calendar in 2023

F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali is in talks with local stakeholders about South Africa re-joining the race calendar

Formula 1 are working towards a deal for South Africa to re-join the race calendar in 2023.

F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali flew to South Africa directly from Baku following Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix for talks with local stakeholders, though any formal agreement is likely to be weeks away.

The race would be held at Kyalami Grand Prix circuit, which hosted F1 until 1993.

The Kyalami Circuit could host F1 again for the first time since 1993

F1 are working towards a record 24-race calendar for next year which includes a new street race in Las Vegas.

Sky Sports News understands that the Covid situation in China might mean only 23 events will take place in 2023.

Lewis Hamilton recently said: "The place that I really feel is dear to my heart and most important to get a race back is in South Africa.

"There is a great following out there and I think it would be great to be able to highlight just how beautiful the motherland is."