Lewis Hamilton says Sky Sports F1's Naomi Schiff is 'totally qualified' after Twitter troll questions her credentials

Naomi Schiff joined Sky Sports F1's punditry team for the 2022 season

Lewis Hamilton says there is a "long way to go to change these attitudes" after the credentials of Sky Sports F1's Naomi Schiff were questioned by a Twitter user.

Schiff joined the Sky punditry team for the 2022 season as an analyst, and also co-hosts Any Driven Monday after race weekends on Sky Sports F1's YouTube channel.

The 28-year-old is a professional racing and stunt driver, and competed in the W Series back in 2019 before becoming the championship's Diversity and Inclusion Ambassador.

Having started karting at the age of 11, Schiff has raced in prototype, GT and single seater cars, winning the 2014 Clip Cup Asia Championship title, the 2018 KTM GT4 X-Bow Battle Championship title and taking second place in the 2018 ADAC Zurich 24 Hours Nurburgring.

A user on Twitter, however, questioned her qualifications to analyse racing, to which she replied with three yawning emojis.

Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton then took to Twitter to insist Schiff is a "great asset" to the Sky team.

"Naomi is an ex-professional racing driver & totally qualified to give her opinion as part of the Sky team," Hamilton said.

"She's been a great asset since joining & we should welcome more representative broadcasting with open arms.

"Still have a long way to go to change these attitudes in sport."

Schiff sat down with Hamilton for an interview ahead of the 2022 season, where he spoke of his aspirations and the last-gasp title defeat in Abu Dhabi last year.

The pair also discussed their first meeting 12 years prior in South Africa.

