Ferrari find 'short-term fix' to hydraulics problem that forced Carlos Sainz out of Azerbaijan GP

Ferrari will have a "short-term fix" in Canada this weekend for the hydraulics problem that forced Carlos Sainz out of last Sunday's race in Azerbaijan.

Both Sainz and team-mate Charles Leclerc retired in Baku, with the latter suffering a second power unit failure in three races.

"A challenging weekend for the team, but one that we'll look to learn and build from," Ferrari said on Twitter.

"Charles' engine arrives at the factory tomorrow, an initial assessment should be completed by the evening.

"Hydraulic components from Carlos' car have already been examined. A short-term fix is in place for Canada, while work is on-going on mid/long-term solutions.

"We continue to be fully motivated. Our ambitions are still high, our aim hasn't changed. These moments shape us, as individuals and as a group."

Ferrari are now 80 points behind Red Bull in the constructors' standings after eight races, with Leclerc dropping to third overall and 34 points adrift of world champion and leader Max Verstappen.

After three races Leclerc was 46 points clear of Red Bull's Verstappen and Ferrari appeared to have a good chance of a first title since 2008, but their lack of reliability has hit them hard.

Sunday's race in Montreal is at a circuit named after Canada's late Ferrari great Gilles Villeneuve.

Leclerc: It hurts | Sainz: Better days to come

For Leclerc, the Baku DNF was a second retirement from the lead with an engine failure in three races, and came after he called on his team for no more "mistakes" following disappointments in Spain and Monaco.

"It hurts. We really need to look into that for it not to happen again. I can't really find the right words to describe this," said Leclerc, who dropped below Sergio Perez to third in the world championship standings.

"It's very, very disappointing. I don't know, we really need to look into it."

Sainz, who is still seeking a first career win, remained optimistic that there are "betters days to come" for the team.

He said: "That's the main objective and the team knows this, that we need to improve on this side, but we have been pretty good on reliability on my side but we have just been a bit unlucky the whole season and it has been quite difficult to get any momentum going this season.

"I cannot do two consecutive races without anything happening and the DNF in lap 9, you need laps and I need laps and to complete races to keep understanding the car.

"It is a shame but we are a team and we are going to stay united and stay positive because I am sure better days will come."