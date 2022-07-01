Lewis Hamilton removes nose stud for British Grand Prix practice session

Lewis Hamilton was granted a number of medical exemptions in regards his jewellery, the final one expiring on Thursday.

Lewis Hamilton avoided potential action from Formula 1's governing body by removing his nose stud for opening practice at the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton has been in a stand-off with the FIA since April's Australian Grand Prix and was granted a number of medical exemptions by the FIA relating to the taking out of the nose stud - which he said could not be easily removed.

After his latest exemption expired on Thursday, the seven-time world champion conducted his media duties at Silverstone with the item of jewellery still in place, but the FIA has confirmed to the PA news agency that it has been taken out for the opening action of the weekend.

Hamilton would have been required to see the stewards if he did not comply with the FIA with Formula 1's regulator intent on enforcing the rule on safety grounds.

While a number of options were available to the stewards - including a reprimand, fine or the docking of championship points - the worst-case scenario for Hamilton was a suspension for a breach of the rules.

Hamilton had previously slammed the FIA's crackdown on drivers wearing jewellery, calling it a "step backwards" and an "unnecessary spat" and on Thursday, he reiterated his stance on the subject.

"It is kind of crazy with all that is going on in the world, that this is the focus for people," said Hamilton.

"I would say it is worrying. We have so much bigger fish to fry. We need to focus on other important areas.

"I will be racing this weekend and working with the FIA. The matter is not massively important so I will work with [FIA president] Mohammed [ben Sulayem] and his team to progress forward."

Hamilton was afforded a two-race medical exemption at the Miami Grand Prix on May 8 - to the seventh round of the campaign in Monaco on May 29 before a second extension was then agreed upon.

However, the FIA was not prepared to grant a further exemption.

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff made clear the objective for his team was to make this controversy go away and said Hamilton understands there is a safety issue.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Thursday: "We know there is a safety issue with drivers and Lewis understands that.

"The FIA has compromised so far. I expect the dialogue to continue and that there will not be any controversy this weekend. That is going to go away.

"Then we discuss wedding bands, nose piercings and the implications on drivers' safety."