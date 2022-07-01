British GP: Lewis Hamilton embraces Mercedes improvement at 'hair-raising' Silverstone

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton was pleased with the improvement Mercedes made during Friday's practice at the British Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton was pleased with the improvement Mercedes made during Friday's practice at the British Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton insists Mercedes have "definitely made an improvement" with their car for the British GP and hailed the Silverstone track as "hair-raising" as he acknowledged his "mind-blowing" support after an encouraging Friday.

Hamilton, armed with significant Mercedes upgrades for his home race, finished second in both opening practice sessions - a marked improvement from recent races and indeed the whole of Formula 1 2022.

The start to the weekend has added substance to Toto Wolff's insistence that Hamilton can claim his first win of the season at the home of British motorsport - and Hamilton was noticeably upbeat after practice.

It feels like a small step forwards," Hamilton, a tenth off Carlos Sainz in a dry Practice Two, said. "But we've still got work to do. We've got to keep working."

He added: "Our long run pace isn't as good as the other guys, but it's not miles off, so we've definitely made an improvement. I'm sure tonight we can work and improve the car a little more."

Mercedes upgrades include a newly-designed floor for downforce and stability, and Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle and Jenson Button praised the W13 through the famous high-speed sections.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Karun Chandhok is at the SkyPad to analyse Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's fastest laps during second practice at Silverstone. Sky F1's Karun Chandhok is at the SkyPad to analyse Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's fastest laps during second practice at Silverstone.

Hamilton said he was still "fighting the car a little bit" but couldn't hide his delight at returning to Silverstone, where he has won eight times before.

"This is the best track there is," said Hamilton. "Maggots and Becketts are still pretty mega and Stowe, those are my favourite corners. It is still hair-raising and just epic to drive."

Hamilton added on the fans: "They give me hope. Already, yesterday, at the grandstand, was kind of mind-blowing - but just seeing them around the track today, so appreciative of all the support.

"Such a big turnout, so thanks to everyone for coming and we're going to work as hard as we can to give them a good result."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen says that Red Bull know what they need to work on after he finished fourth in Practice Two for the British Grand Prix. Max Verstappen says that Red Bull know what they need to work on after he finished fourth in Practice Two for the British Grand Prix.

Sky Sports F1's live British GP schedule

Saturday, July 2

9.50am: F3 Sprint Race

11.45am: British GP Practice Three Build-up (session starts 12pm)

1.10pm: W Series Race

2.10pm: British GP Qualifying Build-up

3pm: British GP Qualifying

4.55pm: F2 Sprint Race

6pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday, July 3

8.30am: F3 Feature Race

10am: F2 Feature Race

1.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: British GP Build-up

3pm: THE 2022 BRITISH GRAND PRIX

5pm: British GP reaction: Chequered Flag

6pm: Ted's Notebook

F1 2022 heads to Silverstone for the big event of the motorsport summer. Join Sky Sports F1 for extensive coverage across the British GP weekend - the race starts at 3pm on Sunday, July 3.