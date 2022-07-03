British Grand Prix: FIA confirms protestors invaded Silverstone track during the opening lap

The FIA has confirmed they removed protestors who had invaded the Silverstone track during the opening lap of the British Grand Prix.

Pictures emerged on social media of people on the circuit shortly after the race had been red-flagged following a huge first-corner crash involving Zhou Guanyu, George Russell and Alex Albon.

And officials have confirmed that those who entered the track were "immediately" removed.

An F1 spokesman has told Sky Sports: "We can confirm that after the red flag several people attempted to enter the track. These people were immediately removed and the matter is now being dealt with by the local authorities."

Earlier this week, Northamptonshire Police and Silverstone issued a warning to deter any potential protests ahead of race day, following intelligence received that individuals may attempt to access the track.

Event Commander - Chief Inspector Tom Thompson, said: "Going onto a live racetrack is extremely dangerous - if you go ahead with this reckless plan you are jeopardising lives.

"Protesting is of course everyone's human right in this country and we are more than happy to speak with you to help you facilitate a peaceful protest at the circuit, we just please ask that you do not create a situation that puts lives in danger."