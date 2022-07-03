British Grand Prix: Zhou Guanyu 'conscious' after alarming Silverstone crash at start of race

The British Grand Prix was red-flagged on the first lap after Zhou Guanyu was launched upside down at the first bend at Silverstone.

George Russell and Alex Albon were also caught up in the alarming accident at the start of the race but the drivers appear to have escaped without suffering serious injuries.

Zhou's Alfa Romeo rolled over after the crash into the high-speed first Abbey corner and travelled upside down into the barriers at pace.

Sky's Ted Kravtiz caught a word across the pit-lane with Frederic Vasseur, Zhou Guanyu's team boss.

Vasseur said that Zhou was okay and that he believes he was conscious throughout as the medical teams took care and time to extract him from the car.

An FIA statement also confirmed this: "Zhou and Albon have been taken to the medical centre. Both were conscious and will be evaluated at the medical centre."

More to follow...