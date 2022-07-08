Austrian GP: Max Verstappen tops Practice One ahead of Charles Leclerc before Friday qualifying

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen is the quickest on track as he takes the fastest lap in first practice of the Austrian GP. Max Verstappen is the quickest on track as he takes the fastest lap in first practice of the Austrian GP.

Max Verstappen hit the ground running on a bumper Austrian GP weekend by storming clear in first practice ahead of Charles Leclerc, with Ferrari and Mercedes struggling to keep up ahead of Friday's qualifying.

Verstappen, in the only hour of practice before qualifying on a Sprint weekend, was quicker than his rivals from his first lap in anger to his last at Red Bull's home track in Spielberg - and his 1:06.302 was 0.255s quicker than the Ferrari of Leclerc, who found pace towards the end of the session.

George Russell was 0.4s off in the fastest Mercedes in third, ahead of Sergio Perez and team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

The return of the Sprint has shaken up the weekend, with qualifying moved to Friday at 4pm and setting the grid for the shorter race on Saturday, which in turn dictates the starting order for Sunday's Grand Prix.

Title leader Verstappen, who was only seventh at the British GP after suffering car damage from debris, already appears the man to beat in a Red Bull that features small aerodynamic and cooling updates.

Kevin Magnussen finished sixth in P1 for Haas ahead of Silverstone winner Carlos Sainz and Spanish compatriot Fernando Alonso.

Missing from the top-10 completely were McLaren, who had a dreadful start to their weekend.

Lando Norris pulled up with a reliability issue - claiming his car was "on fire" - and didn't return to the track, while team-mate Daniel Ricciardo was struggling with his rear wing and finished only 17th.

Norris' stoppage led to one of two red flags, the other coming after a piece of debris flew onto the racing line.

In other Friday news in Austria, Valtteri Bottas took several new engine components for first practice and will therefore start at the back of the grid in Sunday's Austrian GP.

