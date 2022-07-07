Austrian Grand Prix: When to watch practice, the Sprint, and the race live on Sky Sports F1

The Austrian Grand Prix marks the halfway point of an epic 2022 Formula 1 season - and you can watch all the action, including the return of Saturday's Sprint race, all live on Sky Sports F1.

Max Verstappen leads the championship by 34 points heading to Red Bull's home race although an action-packed British GP saw Ferrari return to winning ways, and Mercedes return to contention at the front.

That ups the ante for an Austrian GP where there will be competitive action from Friday to Sunday.

The key times for the weekend are:

Qualifying is on Friday at 4pm, with build-up from 3.30pm

The Sprint is on Saturday at 3.30pm, with build-up from 2.30pm

The Austrian Grand Prix is on Sunday at 2pm, with build-up from 12.30pm

Ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from previous races at the Red Bull Ring.

The Sprint returns to shake up the schedule

This weekend sees the Sprint return for the second time this season after the Emilia Romagna GP at Imola.

The 24-lap race on Saturday will set the grid for Sunday's race and leads to a few changes to the format.

As stated above, qualifying now takes place on Friday - and will set the grid for the Sprint. The race format is unchanged and the 71-lap race is still the weekend's main event, starting at 2pm.



Sky Sports F1's live Austrian GP schedule

Thursday

1.30pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday

8.55am: F3 Practice

10.05am: F2 Practice

12pm: Austrian GP Practice One (session begins 12.30pm)

1.55pm: F3 Qualifying

2.50pm: F2 Qualifying

3.30pm: Austrian GP Qualifying Build-up

4pm: Austrian GP Qualifying

5.45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Saturday

9.30am: F3 Sprint

11am: Austrian GP Practice Two (session begins 11.30am)

2.30pm: Austrian GP Sprint Build-up

3.30pm: Austrian GP Sprint

4.50pm: F2 Sprint

Sunday

7.30am: F3 Feature Race

9am: F2 Feature Race

12.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Austrian GP Build-up

2pm: The Austrian Grand Prix

4pm: Chequered Flag: Austrian GP Reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

