Mercedes at the Austrian GP: 'Back in the game' after competitive Silverstone, or trailing rivals again?
Last Updated: 07/07/22 9:54am
Lewis Hamilton is optimistic Mercedes have reached a "turning point" in their 2022 season, although there are doubts F1's world champions will be as competitive at this weekend's Austrian GP as they were at Silverstone.
At the British GP, Mercedes and Hamilton were in contention for a win for the first time this season, with an ill-timed Safety Car eventually denting their hopes. The British driver finished third at his home race.
"I think it's hugely encouraging that we were in the fight," said Hamilton. "We had an upgrade and I think the race pace was definitely improved.
"I don't think we're in a winning position yet. But we're not far away."
Hamilton also told Sky Sports: "We're on the turning point... we're still on the bend. Big improvement on the car, but we've still got work to do."
Next up for Mercedes, who have won a record eight straight constructors' titles but are a distant third in the title race this year, is the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring, where they have only won one of the last five races.
Red Bull's home circuit is short but fast and features unique, undulating high-speed straights and corners, and there are doubts whether Mercedes can continue their new-found momentum.
"We were 'back in the game' at Silverstone but that doesn't mean it will be again [in Austria]," explained team boss Toto Wolff.
"We have had in Barcelona moments of where we saw some light at the end of the tunnel and then the next three street circuits proved that we were wrong, so I don't want to talk us up, nor be too optimistic at this stage."
He added: "I think Austria was always a little bit difficult. There's a few corners that we don't like.
"It's a very different track to Silverstone and one that hasn't always suited us in the past."
'French GP is Mercedes' next best chance'
Sky Sports F1's Anthony Davidson
"I must say in Silverstone, it's the best that the car's felt this year on the simulator, and the closest it's felt to last year's car.
"I did have a strong feeling it would be better than recent races, I thought the track would suit the car, a nice smooth, fast circuit like Silverstone.
"I think the next one like it will be Paul Ricard. Austria? I'm not so sure.
"They've traditionally struggled there in the past against the likes of Red Bull. But they're making in-roads to the top teams."
