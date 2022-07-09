Sebastian Vettel handed suspended fine for drivers' meeting conduct, 'expressing frustration'

Sebastian Vettel has been hit with a suspended fine in Austria

Sebastian Vettel has been handed a suspended fine for exiting an F1 drivers' meeting early "without permission", after "expressing frustration".

F1 drivers have been concerned with the F1 stewards' application of the rules so far this season and in Friday's drivers' meeting, the stewarding consistency was discussed.

It is believed that both Vettel and fellow multiple world champion Fernando Alonso were particularly animated at the meeting.

After the Sprint on Saturday, the F1 stewards summoned Vettel for his behaviour and have issued him a suspended €25,000 (£21,160) fine for the season, which he will not have to pay unless he commits another breach.

"The driver, Sebastian Vettel, left the drivers' meeting that was held at 19:30 on Friday 8 July, without permission, and expressing frustration at the meeting," read a statement on Saturday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sebastian Vettel makes contact with Alex Albon and spins off the track into the gravel at the Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Sebastian Vettel makes contact with Alex Albon and spins off the track into the gravel at the Austrian Grand Prix Sprint

"Drivers are not free to leave when they want, this being a breach of the requirement to attend.

"Drivers at this level are role models for every driver around the world and in the opinion of the Stewards, Vettel failed to live up to that standard in this case.

"Subsequently Vettel had a meeting with the Race Director, who informed the Stewards that Vettel apologised without reservation, and that further, they had a very constructive conversation covering the topics in the meeting and more.

"The Stewards determine that there is a breach, which cannot go without penalty, but that based on the report from the Race Director there are factors in mitigation."

F1 has two new rotating Race Directors this season - Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas - after Michael Masi was axed following the controversial handling of last season's title decider.

Sky Sports F1's live schedule for race day

Sunday

7.30am: F3 Feature Race

9am: F2 Feature Race

12.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Austrian GP Build-up

2pm: THE AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Austrian GP Reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

F1 2022 hits the halfway point with the Austrian GP from the high-speed Red Bull Ring on Sunday. All the action is live on Sky Sports F1, with race build-up from 12.30pm and lights out at 2pm.