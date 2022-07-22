French GP: Carlos Sainz fastest as Ferrari dominate Practice Two

Carlos Sainz was fastest in second practice at the French GP

Carlos Sainz beat team-mate Charles Leclerc to the fastest time as Ferrari dominated Practice Two at the French GP to continue their world championship resurgence.

Sainz produced a 1:32.527 to edge Leclerc by 0.1s, with world championship leader Max Verstappen a notable half-second back from the Spaniard's leading time, while his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez could only manage 10th.

The performance will give Ferrari confidence about extending their streak of back-to-back victories, with Leclerc's win at the Austrian GP two weeks ago having narrowed Verstappen's world championship lead to 38 points.

However, Sainz's success will be tempered by confirmation earlier on Friday that he will take a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's race, after taking a new Control Electronics following an engine failure last time out in Austria.

Mercedes, who welcomed back Lewis Hamilton after the seven-time world champion sat out Friday's opening session, were unable to live up to the high expectations many had for them coming into the weekend. Hamilton was fifth, with team-mate George Russell fourth as they failed to match Ferrari's pace.

