W Series Qualifying: Jamie Chadwick loses pole position to Beitske Visser in France after investigation

Jamie Chadwick was pushed all the way during Qualifying on Friday

Jamie Chadwick has been denied a fourth consecutive W Series pole position after being handed a two-place grid penalty after qualifying.

Chadwick, who is leading the championship as she bids for a third straight crown, was adjudged to have crossed the white line of the pit-lane exit in the closing stages of Friday's shootout.

Her demotion hands Beitske Visser a first pole for Saturday's race, live on Sky Sports F1 at 1.30pm

Chadwick posted the fastest lap of 2:02.235 with just over 90 seconds remaining of an intense session.

Visser, Nerea Marti and Marta Garcia had all held provisional pole themselves during the 30-minute session, with Garcia topping the standings after the first set of runs.

Eight-hundredths of a second separated the top four with three minutes to go and, in the end, Visser finished +0.011 behind Chadwick before usurping her thanks to the penalty.

Marti (+0.104) and fellow Spaniard Garcia (+0.124) look set to lock out the second row on Saturday at the Circuit Paul Ricard.

W Series: Qualifying result 1. Jamie Chadwick Jenner Racing 2:02.235* 2. Beitske Visser Sirin Racing +0.011 3. Nerea Martin Quantfury +0.104 4. Marta Garcia CortDAO +0.124 5. Belen Garcia Quantfury +0.337 6. Abbie Eaton Scuderia W +0.683 7. Fabienne Wohlwend CortDAO +0.687 8. Jessica Hawkins Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors +0.751 9. Sarah Moore Scuderia W +0.774 10. Emma Kimilainen Puma +0.783 *handed two-place grid penalty

Chadwick, who drops to third on the grid, is aiming for a seventh straight W Series race win. If she does so, she would set up a chance of winning the championship in Hungary next weekend.

