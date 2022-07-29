Hungarian GP: Charles Leclerc tops Practice Two to seal Ferrari double; Lando Norris impresses for McLaren

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Davidson compares Charles Leclerc's Ferrari and Lando Norris' McLaren during Practice Two at the Hungarian GP. Anthony Davidson compares Charles Leclerc's Ferrari and Lando Norris' McLaren during Practice Two at the Hungarian GP.

Charles Leclerc completed an emphatic Ferrari practice double at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Friday, as Lando Norris led a hugely impressive performance from McLaren by taking second.

Leclerc bounced back from last weekend's disastrous crash from the lead of the French GP to set the Practice Two pace with a 1:18.445 at the Hungaroring, with Norris a little more than 0.2s behind in the Budapest heat.

The other Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, who topped the timesheet in Practice One, was marginally behind Norris in third, while World Championship leader Max Verstappen was also within 0.3s of Leclerc in fourth.

Daniel Ricciardo completed an impressive McLaren display by taking fifth ahead of Alpine's Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel, with the latter appearing to benefit from the introduction of a controversial rear wing design on his car.

Having appeared reasonably competitive in the opening session, Mercedes were well off the pace in Practice Two, with George Russell eighth and Lewis Hamilton 11th, with their only consolation being that contrasting wet conditions are forecast for Saturday's qualifying.

It was also a disappointing day for Sergio Perez, with the second Red Bull once more well behind his team-mate Verstappen in ninth.

In the far more eventful of the day's sessions, Leclerc immediately set the pace as most cars began on medium tyres, turning the tables on Sanz after the Spaniard had kept up his recent strong form in FP1.

When a switch was made to soft tyres midway through the session, Leclerc maintained his advantage, but the surprise came in the fact it was the McLaren of Norris behind him.

Verstappen, who extended his World Championship lead to 63 points by winning in France, was on this occasion unable to keep pace with Leclerc, with the pair having been even matched for pace for much of the season.

The Dutchman's advantage in the title race has largely resulted from Ferrari errors, with both reliability issues and driver errors having cost Leclerc and Sainz significant points, leaving the Italian with little margin for error over the final 10 races of the season.

There was a reminder of Ferrari's fragility in the closing stages of the session, as Leclerc was called into the pits after complaining of an apparent engine issue.

Thankfully it was quickly resolved, but the Monegasque made a slapstick exit from the garage as he bumped into the pit crew's front jack as he attempted to return to the track.

Even Red Bull team principal Christian Horner accepted between Friday's sessions that Ferrari appear to have the edge in Budapest, but they will undoubtedly need to avoid any more careless moments to prevent gifting the ruthless Verstappen any further advantage.

More to follow...