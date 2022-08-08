Lewis Hamilton had to turn down part in Top Gun with Tom Cruise due to F1 commitments

Tom Cruise and Lewis Hamilton are good friends but the Mercedes driver's schedule prevented them from linking up in Top Gun

Lewis Hamilton says he had to turn down an offer to feature as a fighter pilot in Tom Cruise's hit movie "Top Gun: Maverick" because of his F1 commitments.

The seven-time world champion told Vanity Fair he had been thrilled at the prospect of a part, having been a huge fan of the original 1986 "Top Gun" movie.

"Basically I'm a friend of Tom [Cruise]," the Mercedes driver said. "One of the nicest people you'll ever meet. He invited me to his set years ago when he was doing 'Edge of Tomorrow', and then we just built a friendship over time.

"When I heard the second one was coming out, I was like, 'Oh, my God, I have to ask him'. I said 'I don't care what role it is. I'll even sweep something, be a cleaner in the back'," he recalled.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Offered a part as a fighter pilot, Hamilton then realised there would not be enough time to fit it in alongside his meticulous preparation for races. "I'm a perfectionist," he said. 2There just wasn't time."

He added it was "the most upsetting call that I think I've ever had,", turning down the offer.

Hamilton is coming together with Brad Pitt for a new Formula 1 film though, with Hamilton acting as a producer on the project. The film is set to be led by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton is looking forward to the prospect of making an F1 movie alongside Brad Pitt Lewis Hamilton is looking forward to the prospect of making an F1 movie alongside Brad Pitt

The British racing driver also told Vanity Fair he is "still on the mission" when asked about his future.

"I'll be lying if I said that I hadn't thought about extending," he said. "I'm still on the mission, I'm still loving driving, I'm still being challenged by it. So I don't really feel like I have to give it up anytime soon."

The Mercedes driver has had to make do with fighting to be the best of the rest this season, with his 2021 title rival Max Verstappen seemingly on course to retain his crown.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After the Hungarian GP, Hamilton said he is feeling really excited about the second half of the season After the Hungarian GP, Hamilton said he is feeling really excited about the second half of the season

Hamilton won six drivers' championships in seven years between 2014 and 2020 having taken his first title with McLaren in 2008.

He signed a new two-year deal with Mercedes last year, tying him to the team until the end of next year.

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement on the eve of the race but Hamilton stopped short of considering stepping back himself.

"It doesn't make me think about my future, but it is a reminder that I am in that part of my career that people I came up with and have raced for so long will start to stop," he said.

"Before you know it Fernando Alonso will not be here, and then who is there after that? I guess I will be the oldest.

"But I am thinking about how I can improve this car, what steps we need to take to get this team winning again, what is the road map to claiming another world championship, and what we need to do to have everyone in this sport more aligned, in terms of diversity."