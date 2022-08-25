Fernando Alonso denies involvement in Oscar Piastri-Alpine 'conspiracy'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fernando Alonso says he wasn't as supported by Alpine due to his age and is very happy to join the Aston Martin project Fernando Alonso says he wasn't as supported by Alpine due to his age and is very happy to join the Aston Martin project

Fernando Alonso has denied being involved in a "conspiracy" to sabotage Alpine and insists he has nothing to do with Oscar Piastri's refusal to drive for the team next season.

Alonso surprised the paddock by announcing at the beginning of August he will leave Alpine at the end of the season to replace the retiring Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin, triggering a dramatic driver transfer saga that continues to unfold as the sport prepares to resume after its summer break at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

Alpine announced current reserve driver Piastri would fill the 2023 seat, before the 21-year-old responded by saying he would not be doing so, leading to speculation Alonso and his manager Flavio Briatore had been aware of the Australian's intentions.

McLaren's announcement on Wednesday that Daniel Ricciardo will leave the team at the end of this season has all but confirmed the Woking team have a deal in place with Piastri, but Alpine remain adamant they have a contract for the wantaway youngster to stay.

Asked about the conspiracy theories and whether Briatore had been involved, Alonso said: "No not at all.

Oscar Piastri says he will not fill Alonso's seat at Alpine next season

"I read that in the first days and honestly it was quite sad and annoying to read that conspiracy, because I made this decision, I explained why.

"For some months that I've been chatting with the team about extending the contract but nothing officially arrived and nothing officially happened, and Aston called me after Seb retired. If Sebastian continued this would probably not have happened, the move to Aston. There were very clear and very easy decisions from my side, and what happened after and what is happening with Oscar, is completely not my thing and I will be completely aside."

Alonso, 41, who won two world championships with Alpine [formerly Renault] in 2005 and 2006, rejoined the team in 2021 as he returned to the sport after a two-year hiatus.

"Oscar is an incredible talent for any team, for Alpine," Alonso said. "I've been working with him for now two years and I wish him the best and also the best for Alpine, because it's going to be my team this year, but it's going to be my team always in my heart because we achieved things that were unthinkable when we started the relationship.

"I came back to the sport also thanks to Alpine, so I only wish the best for them and those comments that I read were sad to read."

'I didn't feel supported'

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Alonso elaborated on the feelings that had led him to decide to leave Alpine, explaining he felt the team treated him unfairly because of his age.

Asked if he felt there was a lack of support, Alonso said: "It was for sure. I'm trying to perform at my best. Every weekend I try to give my best on track. We had an incredible journey these two years with the team and we grew up a lot.

"It seems that I have to be evaluated every year because my passport says whatever date of birth. It was a bit strange to me and other teams think differently, they trust on my ability and I'm happy for that."

Asked if a longer contract offer from Alpine would have ensured he stayed with the team, Alonso added: "You never know. We were moving around in different things and we were maybe not agreeing on the principles.

"It's not only what you agree in terms of the duration of the contract, but it's also the trust that you feel and how you feel wanted in a place.

"It was always a strange feeling and I felt that it was the right decision to move to Aston, because they seemed to really want me and appreciated every performance I have put in the last two years."

'Aston Martin moves synonymous with success'

There was additional surprise at Alonso's decision to join Aston Martin given the team's hugely disappointing performance this season, with their 20 points leaving them above only Williams in the constructors' standings.

Alpine are competing with McLaren for fourth, but Alonso appeared to suggest he believes Aston Martin have more potential to challenge at the front of the grid in the future.

"I think for sure there is some risk in every decision you make in F1," Alonso said. "No one has the crystal ball to guess the future.

"At the same time, in F1 or in any sport, you win or you don't. It doesn't matter to be fourth, or ninth or 13th, you are first or you are not winning. And I think all the F1 teams and drivers, we are here to be in that top spot, and I felt that within the possibilities that I had on the table for next year, I think this one was the right one.

"I think the project has some ingredients for the future that in F1 are normally synonymous with success - when you invest and you have the best people. So let's see if we can shortcut that time as much as possible and make Aston Martin very fast next year already."