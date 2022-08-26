Belgian GP: Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc set for back of the grid starts after engine penalties

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc are both set to start the Belgian Grand Prix well down the grid after being hit with significant engine penalties for the first race after the summer break.

Verstappen and Leclerc have both taken multiple new components on their Power Units, beyond what is permitted in F1's rules, and will be subject to back-of-the-grid starts at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday.

Four other drivers have taken similar penalties and will also be at the back; McLaren's Lando Norris, Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas, Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Haas' Mick Schumacher.

That means championship leader Verstappen and closest rival Leclerc may be battling for 15th and 16th place on the grid in qualifying.

The whole weekend is live and exclusive on Sky Sports F1, with Saturday's qualifying at 3pm and Sunday's race at 2pm.

Max Verstappen says he will never be perfectly happy despite an 80-point lead and thinks Red Bull can always be better.

The changes were confirmed by the FIA on Friday during first practice, although more penalties could be confirmed.

With Verstappen and Leclerc out of the picture, the door has swung open for their Red Bull and Ferrari team-mates, Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz, while Mercedes could also be in the mix for their first win of the season.

Mercedes went into August's summer break off the back of consecutive double podiums and Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have spoken up their chances of battling frontrunners Red Bull and Ferrari more regularly.

Verstappen leads Leclerc by 80 points in the standings as he bids for to defend his drivers' crown.

Ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from previous races at Spa.

