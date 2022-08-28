Belgian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton shoulders blame for Fernando Alonso clash and responds to 'idiot' insult

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton collided on the first lap of the Belgian Grand Prix. Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton collided on the first lap of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton said it was "nice to know" how Fernando Alonso felt about him following their first-lap clash at the Belgian Grand Prix which drew a sharp rebuke from the Alpine driver.

The pair came together at Les Combes as Hamilton tried to go around the outside of Alonso, briefly launching himself into the air and eventually being forced to retire due to the damage caused.

Alonso gave his former McLaren team-mate a verbal blast over his team radio following the collision too, branding the 37-year-old "an idiot", who "only knows how to drive and start in first".

But having appeared to be unconcerned by Alonso's rant at first, the Mercedes driver seemed irked by those remarks in his post-race press conference.

"I don't really have a response to it," Hamilton, who took responsibility for the crash, said. "I know how things feel in the heat of the moment, but it's nice to know how he feels about me.

"It's better that it's out in the open how he feels and, like I said, it wasn't intentional, and I take responsibility for it - that's what adults do."

The seven-time world champion said he would not be reaching out to Alonso either.

"No," Hamilton said when asked if he would be speaking to him, adding: "I would have until I heard what he said."

Hamilton had initially brushed off those jibes from the 41-year-old after holding his hands up for being at fault.

"Looking back at the footage, he was in my blind spot, and I didn't leave him enough space, so it was my fault today," Hamilton said. "I'm just so sorry to the team.

"It doesn't really matter what he said, I don't really care. Like I said, it was my fault; I couldn't see him, actually - he was right in my blind spot.

"I'll just recuperate and get back on the treadmill."

Alonso: I was frustrated in the moment

Alonso had started third on the grid at Spa after penalties bumped championship contenders Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc and team-mate Esteban Ocon to the back of the field, with Hamilton just behind him in fourth.

Despite the first-lap drama, the 2005 and 2006 world champion was able to bring his Alpine home in fifth to equal his best finish of the 2022 season so far.

Alonso put his comments about Hamilton's driving ability down to frustration and was happy to let the incident go post-race.

"I was surprised, and he's now seen the incident and takes responsibility, which is very nice from him," Alonso said.

"It was a lap-one incident and nothing really to say there. The stewards didn't say anything because these things happen, especially at that corner.

"It's a tricky corner - I was frustrated in that moment, for sure. Every time we start on the first or second row or are fighting in the top two or three there is always something going on and I was frustrated.

"Luckily, my car was very strong, and I could continue."