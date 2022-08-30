Alpine make Pierre Gasly enquiries for Formula 1 2023 as Red Bull open door amid Oscar Piastri wait

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Christian Horner has not ruled out releasing Pierre Gasly from the Red Bull family so that he can join Alpine in 2023. Christian Horner has not ruled out releasing Pierre Gasly from the Red Bull family so that he can join Alpine in 2023.

Alpine are not yet prepared to move on from Oscar Piastri but have made enquiries about Pierre Gasly, while Esteban Ocon has made it clear that he wants Mick Schumacher to race alongside him next year.

The F1 dispute surrounding Piastri and Alpine was heard by the governing FIA's Contract Recognition Board (CRB) on Monday, but the body may not offer an immediate ruling clarifying the Australian's future.

Alpine are confident the CRB will rule in their favour and still see a way back for Piastri, who maintains he will not drive for them in 2023, though Sky Sports News understands he is no longer the team's preferred driver.

Alpine are interested in an all-French line-up by signing Gasly, who has been part of the Red Bull family since joining F1 in 2017 and recently signed a new contract for next season with sister outfit AlphaTauri.

Sky Sports News understands if Alpine are prepared to pay a fee - which they may be helped in doing by compensation if there is a positive CRB outcome over Piastri's contract - then Gasly would be allowed to leave.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rachel Brooks explains how the announcement of Sebastian Vettel's retirement resulted in a stressful summer break for Alpine. Rachel Brooks explains how the announcement of Sebastian Vettel's retirement resulted in a stressful summer break for Alpine.

"At the moment I don't rally want to make too many comments because I haven't seen anything," said Gasly over the Belgian GP weekend. "The most important is to perform with the car that I have, and then we'll see."

Asked if there would be any news this week, Gasly added: "Not from my side."

Red Bull boss Christian Horner hinted that Gasly, who partnered Max Verstappen briefly in 2019 before being dropped back to Toro Rosso, would be allowed to leave in the right circumstances.

"The market is fairly fluid at the moment," Horner told Sky Sports News' Craig Slater. "We'll see what is the outcome with the CRB with Piastri, Alpine and McLaren and then we'll go from there.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Daniel Ricciardo sits down with Rachael Brookes to discuss his exit from McLaren. Daniel Ricciardo sits down with Rachael Brookes to discuss his exit from McLaren.

"For us, obviously Pierre is still a Red Bull Racing contracted driver until the end of next season. But of course we've got a contract with Checo [Perez] for the next couple of years and Max is very much on a long term contract.

"We have to consider all possibilities. Of course until they fix what is going on with the contract recognition side, everything else is just purely speculative."

Piastri has a deal agreed with McLaren for 2023 although any confirmation is on hold until the CRB ruling.

Ocon wants Schumacher at Alpine in 2023

Gasly has long been touted to spread his wings and leave the Red Bull programme, having proven himself with the sister team - even winning a race in 2020. He would also be an ideal fit for Renault and Alpine given the appeal of an all-French line-up with Ocon.

Ocon and Gasly, however, are believed to have a fractured relationship dating back to their time karting together. While Ocon played that down over the weekend, he said he wants Haas driver Schumacher as his team-mate.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer says he believes current reserve driver Oscar Piastri has signed with McLaren for next season. Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer says he believes current reserve driver Oscar Piastri has signed with McLaren for next season.

"I completely trust Laurent [Rossi, Alpine CEO] and Otmar [Szafnauer, team principal] and the bosses, they are going to be pretty busy," said Ocon. "I'm sure they received hundred calls for that seat!

"What I would like is for Mick to race with me, that's clear because he's my good friend. But I'll let them decide."

Schumacher's Haas seat is at risk for 2023 and he is a contender for Alpine along with Daniel Ricciardo, who the team also have not ruled out.

"Esteban's a professional, he'll drive with whoever's next to him and what's best for the team is what really we have to focus on," said Szafnauer. "Being in Formula 1, we've watched Mick develop, he's had some good results as of late.

"But for us to start really thinking of who that driver's going to be, we first have to get through the CRB and have good information and complete information as to what we're going to do."

Could Gasly and Ocon work together as team-mates?

Sky Sports F1's Paul Di Resta

"I don't think many team-mates do get on with Ocon to be honest. Sergio had the same issue.

"The games that are going on at the moment, I think Alpine don't want Piastri anymore.

"It's in his head he's going somewhere else - this is a matter of getting compensation. Possibly compensation for them to get Pierre Gasly.

"I think a double French line-up would be great and I think Gasly in that system would be great for Formula 1. I'd like to see that!"