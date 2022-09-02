Oscar Piastri to drive for McLaren in 2023 as Alpine lose Formula 1 contract case

Oscar Piastri will drive for McLaren in 2023 after the FIA's Contract Recognition Board ruled in their favour over Alpine.

The verdict, bringing an end to an extraordinary transfer saga that begun over the summer break, means Alpine have lost their highly-rated reserve driver and are still looking for a replacement for Fernando Alonso for next season.

"A Tribunal appointed by the Contract Recognition Board held a meeting on 29 August 2022 when counsel for Alpine Racing Limited, McLaren Racing Limited and Mr Oscar Piastri were heard," read a statement on Friday.

"The Tribunal has issued a Unanimous Decision that the only Contract to be recognised by the Board is the Contract between McLaren Racing Limited and Mr Piastri dated 4 July 2022.

"Mr Piastri is entitled to drive for McLaren Racing Limited for the 2023 and 2024 seasons."

Shortly after, McLaren confirmed Piastri for 2023, with the young Australian to replace countryman Daniel Ricciardo, whose contract has been terminated early.

More to follow.